Commanders vs Cowboys Injury Report: Nick Martin starting at center; Tyler Larsen returning to practice next week

The Washington Commanders only ruled out one player for Sunday’s away game against the Dallas Cowboys. G/C Wes Schweitzer did not clear the protocols for the concussion he suffered last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was playing center in relief of Chase Roullier who is getting another MRI to evaluate the knee injury from two weeks ago. This will be Swchweitzer’s second missed game. He was out in Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

He coach Ron Rivera told the media today that backup center Tyler Larsen will be activated off of the PUP list next week. He will return to practice with the team, and the team will evaluate when he is ready to play. Veteran C Nick Martin was signed 10 days ago, and he will get the start in Dallas. This is Washington’s 3rd starting center this season, and that number could go to four next week depending on how Martin plays and Larsen looks returning from injury.

Charles Leno is dealing with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him in practice. He got a vet day off on Wednesday, but has been limited all week. He is officially listed as questionable this week, and we could get a game update tomorrow before the team travels to Texas. If Leno is unable to play, Cornelius Lucas would get the start at one of the offensive tackle spots. Sam Cosmi was limited with a knee injury on Wednesday, and left the game twice last week, but has been a full participant in practice and will play.

Washington was missing two defensive ends vs the Eagles, but both returned fully to practice. James Smith-Williams(abdominal strain) and Casey Toohill(concussion) are back and needed for a DL dealing with a lot of injuries. One of those players was Daniel Wise who suffered a high-ankle sprain two weeks ago. It was described as a mild one, and he could make his return this week vs the Cowboys in Dallas.