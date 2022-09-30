Future Hogs - Week 4: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Week 4 saw a few teams that stumbled but might be rounding into form. Clemson survived a close call from Wake Forest. Texas A&M looks to be back on track after beating ranked teams in back-to-back weeks. Only Oklahoma stumbled out of the top ten after a loss to Kansas State. Week 5 presents some interesting questions. Can Michigan defeat a tough Iowa defense on the road? How will Alabama fare against a familiar SEC opponent in Arkansas? Will Clemson survive another matchup against a ranked ACC team in NC State?

Below is a list of players that stood out to me with their performances in Week 4. Let me know what you think and feel free to add players that you think could help the Commanders.

Jalon Daniels, QB – Kansas

It’s hard to believe that Kansas is undefeated…in football. The main reason is the play of their dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels. In a battle of surprisingly unbeaten teams, Daniels’ Jayhawks defeated Duke. The junior went 19 of 23 for 324 yards and four touchdowns and added 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jalon Daniels WENT OFF against Duke



407 Total Yds

5 Total TD pic.twitter.com/a9WClpyxkf — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 25, 2022

Blake Corum, RB – Michigan

If you want speed at running back, Blake Corum is one of the best college prospects. What impresses me most about him is how quickly he accelerates. He has very quick feet, great burst through the hole, and can be hard to bring down. He had a career day, beating Maryland while putting up 243 yards and finding the endzone twice.

Blake Corum: the “little big man” pic.twitter.com/Wt1M7uoIif — Sidelines - Michigan 〽️ (@SSN_Michigan) September 26, 2022

De’Corian Clark, WR – UTSA

At 6’3”, 210lbs, De’Corian Clark has good size at wide receiver. At his size, he is a great target for 50-50 balls, but he also has enough speed to get behind defenders and make plays in the deep passing game. Against Texas Southern, the senior had nine catches for 217 yards, the most receiving yards in the FBS so far this year, and three touchdowns.

Have a game, J.T.



De'Corian Clark with his school-record third TD grab of the game.



He's got seven grabs for 160 yards.



A four-play, 75-yard drive.



UTSA 52, WKU 43 - 4th (6:39). #BirdsUp pic.twitter.com/m4kF20hSm9 — UTSA Football (@UTSAFTBL) October 10, 2021

Michael Mayer, TE – Notre Dame

Notre Dame had a tough start to their season, but might be hitting their stride after two straight wins. They found their offense in a win against UNC, largely because of Michael Mayer’s play. Arguably the best tight end in the country, Mayer pulled in seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Mayer is a do-it-all tight end who can play inline or flex out, he can block on the line and in space, has reliable hands, and more athleticism than a 265lbs tight end should have.

Might wanna cover Michael Mayer next time



pic.twitter.com/HGVzkTK8uz — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

Paris Johnson, Jr., OT – Ohio State

Last year, Paris Johnson, Jr. played right guard for a high-flying Buckeyes offense. This year, he’s moved to left tackle and is playing at a high level. He and the rest of the Ohio State offensive line were a big reason why they soundly beat a Wisconsin defense that is annually one of the best in the nation. Johnson has good movement skills, mirrors rushers well, and has a excellent anchor that he uses to stone rushers. His versatility means he could come in and contribute immediately wherever the Commanders need help the most.

Got a look at Paris Johnson....he definitely looks like he's living up to the hype at LT.

Gets into his pass set

Takes on the speed/power

Drops his anchor pic.twitter.com/83KDznN5LF — EJHolt_NFLDraft (@EJunkie215) September 26, 2022

D’Anthony Jones, EDGE – Houston

The nickname for Houston’s defensive line: Sack Avenue. D’Anthony Jones did his best to make sure they lived up to that nickname against Rice, recording three tackles and two strip sacks. Jones displays good get off and, at 270lbs, has enough power to bull rush tackles or hold the edge in the run game.

.@UHCougarFB DL Nelson Ceaser said the defense “needed to step up” late in the game against Rice.



Sack Ave came alive against the Owls. D’Anthony Jones had back-to-back sacks & Ceaser got the scoop n’ score ‼️



Ceaser on Jones: “he brings a lot of juice.”pic.twitter.com/yJoWi9aFrI — Pawd Slama Jama (@PawdSlamaJama) September 25, 2022

Xavier Cullens, LB – Memphis

He might be a little undersized at 5’11”, 225lbs, but Xavier Cullens is productive. The fifth-year senior had eight tackles, one for a loss, a fumble recovery and a pick six in the Tigers win over North Texas. While Cullens appears to have good coverage skills and instincts, I worry about his size if he is matched up against a tight end.

the view from the other side - Xavier Cullen's 37 yard pick 6 (UNT radio) pic.twitter.com/q8oYqNjoyc — Jeb Hill (@memphistigerjeb) September 25, 2022

Garrett Williams, CB - Syracuse

Many people would like the Commanders to prioritize cornerback in the offseason. Garrett Williams should be one of the better cornerback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. What I like most about him is his ability to break on the ball and get his hands on it. Against Virginia, the redshirt sophomore had three tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, an interception, and a PBU.

Garrett Williams with the 4th down PBU



pic.twitter.com/V8SRslJWFs — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M

Antonio Johnson does a little bit of everything for the Aggies. He plays safety, slot, boundary, and even some linebacker. He was incredibly productive against Arkansas, posting 13 total tackles on the way to a win. He is a great prospect for the Commanders because he may be able to fill whatever role they need in the secondary.