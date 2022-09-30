All aTwitter: 30 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

With Washington wearing all-black at Dallas this week, it reminded me of one of the best uni matchups ever. Year 2002. pic.twitter.com/JEoMTZo2fc — Steve (@DC_STEVE) September 29, 2022

The Washington Commanders made a choice that went beyond their next starting QB when trading for Carson Wentz. That choice affected their other offseason moves and current injury replacement plan, the results of which are part of this unsettling start.https://t.co/Ctd07Y9tTO — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 29, 2022

Realistically, do you expect the #Commanders to win on Sunday?



If yes, what would Washington need to do to win? — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 29, 2022

The Commanders have hired a chief communications officer to oversee “internal and external communications, football communications and public affairs.” pic.twitter.com/2YPZOXsonE — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 29, 2022

Julie Donaldson is the Senior Vice President of Media and Content for the Washington Commanders. A member of Washington's executive leadership team, oversees the entire broadcast and editorial operation in the org. along w/ being a permanent member of the gameday radio broadcast. — CommandersHUB (@CommandersHUB1) September 29, 2022

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

In no sport should an athlete display this kind of neurological behavior and compete again in 4 days (let alone later that day). Someone must be held accountable. #Tua https://t.co/vgVeJX9FUf — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he doesn’t believe any injury from last week made him fall the same way today. Asked if there was any concern about Tua’s head going into this game, McDaniel said “Absolutely not.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 30, 2022

Everyone so quick to blame the Dolphins for this Tua situation, but I simply refuse to believe that a team that tampered with a division rival’s quarterback, ordered their head coach to tank, and then fired that coach might’ve acted improperly in regard to a player’s health. — Chad (@GreenBananas181) September 30, 2022

The NFL has a lot of questions to answer after this one. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2022

The #Eagles are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

Double team rate and pass-rush win rate for edge rushers and DT from @SethWalder.



Montez Sweat and Daron Payne receiving more attention and winning more compared to 2021, especially 94. pic.twitter.com/sHWbL12Ukf — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 30, 2022

JUST IN: Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday, according to officials. https://t.co/XkIWoekOpL — WFAA (@wfaa) September 30, 2022

More than 500 year old chedi in Chiang Mai collapsed after rains



built in year 1501 CE by King Yotchiangrai, the 12th king of Meng Rai dynasty of the Lanna Kingdom pic.twitter.com/ADWRj1lBBq — Gen (@Gen777777) September 29, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: