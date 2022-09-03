All aTwitter: 3 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Hogfarmers are a small 501c3 charity currently assisting dozens of pediatric cancer families nationwide. Support their mission here. https://t.co/BiHsZDmPXY — BIG100 - Home of the Washington Commanders (@BIG100Radio) September 2, 2022

The way local media has slurped and continues to slurp Kirk Cousins is embarrassing.... pic.twitter.com/2hxca3ruXO — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) September 2, 2022

Jay Gruden tells @JunksRadio whether he'd have signed Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract pic.twitter.com/7HpsbmjdpL — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 2, 2022

Not on the @Commanders 53 man roster but listen to the inspiring mindset of this Glenn Dale, MD native about being on his hometown team's practice squad. For more with @JaretPatterson & to view more quality & compelling content,visit my

HolderHangOut channel on YouTube.

#HTTC pic.twitter.com/0szUZ5RAuz — Lou Holder (@HolderSports) September 2, 2022

We have signed LB De’Jon Harris to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/Kx0Nza9ep9 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 2, 2022

It’s been 15 years since Sean Taylor was gunned down at his home—and 15 years since he predicted his little brother would follow in his football footsteps.



At @RiceFootball, @alex_prewitt finds a young strong safety who’s living up to his family name: https://t.co/eAl8DDN0gZ pic.twitter.com/KwZcsLEyEx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 2, 2022

By request here are the % of players drafted in the last five years still on the active roster pic.twitter.com/JOxhKF1VmU — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 2, 2022

Teams with the highest % of draft picks since 2018 out of the NFL entirely as of 9/1/22 pic.twitter.com/owF8axhMdL — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 2, 2022

There's a very strong correlation between 2021 points differential and 2022 expected wins. Some exceptions:



GB, BAL expected to be much better

SEA, NE expected to be much worse pic.twitter.com/kwN08uNt9r — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 2, 2022

The new 12-team college playoff raises fresh questions and concerns for players who are poised to jump to the NFL. https://t.co/1w2g4vKJzD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 2, 2022

Old Dominion 20

Virginia Tech 17



Final Score pic.twitter.com/vAnQJT2z58 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 3, 2022

The camera crew for this ODU/VT game is horrible. Looks like they’re filming from their iPhones. — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) September 3, 2022

Tough loss for VT but I know my man Heinicke is loving it !! So I gotta roll with him. — Johnny Cornwell (@johnny_iceman) September 3, 2022

Proof Madden doesn’t update franchise mode: just won the Super Bowl in Madden 23 with the Commanders. In the celebration, the game still has them as the ‘Washington Football Team’ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TmDWAs9d0I — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 2, 2022

Patpong on a Friday night ain’t what it used to be pic.twitter.com/TCLgXZc5Tg — BkkShadow (@BkkShadow) September 2, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005