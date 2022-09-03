All aTwitter: 3 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Hogfarmers are a small 501c3 charity currently assisting dozens of pediatric cancer families nationwide. Support their mission here. https://t.co/BiHsZDmPXY— BIG100 - Home of the Washington Commanders (@BIG100Radio) September 2, 2022
The way local media has slurped and continues to slurp Kirk Cousins is embarrassing.... pic.twitter.com/2hxca3ruXO— LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) September 2, 2022
Jay Gruden tells @JunksRadio whether he'd have signed Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract pic.twitter.com/7HpsbmjdpL— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 2, 2022
Not on the @Commanders 53 man roster but listen to the inspiring mindset of this Glenn Dale, MD native about being on his hometown team's practice squad. For more with @JaretPatterson & to view more quality & compelling content,visit my— Lou Holder (@HolderSports) September 2, 2022
HolderHangOut channel on YouTube.
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/0szUZ5RAuz
We have signed LB De’Jon Harris to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/Kx0Nza9ep9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 2, 2022
It’s been 15 years since Sean Taylor was gunned down at his home—and 15 years since he predicted his little brother would follow in his football footsteps.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 2, 2022
At @RiceFootball, @alex_prewitt finds a young strong safety who’s living up to his family name: https://t.co/eAl8DDN0gZ pic.twitter.com/KwZcsLEyEx
Make it happen @Commanders @NFL pic.twitter.com/gtYvgTTuFw— (@iamjesejes) September 2, 2022
Date night supporting the arts! @CoachRiv2 @kencen #Hamilton @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/x1el5Uye4R— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) September 2, 2022
By request here are the % of players drafted in the last five years still on the active roster pic.twitter.com/JOxhKF1VmU— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 2, 2022
Teams with the highest % of draft picks since 2018 out of the NFL entirely as of 9/1/22 pic.twitter.com/owF8axhMdL— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 2, 2022
There's a very strong correlation between 2021 points differential and 2022 expected wins. Some exceptions:— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 2, 2022
GB, BAL expected to be much better
SEA, NE expected to be much worse pic.twitter.com/kwN08uNt9r
The new 12-team college playoff raises fresh questions and concerns for players who are poised to jump to the NFL. https://t.co/1w2g4vKJzD— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 2, 2022
Old Dominion 20— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 3, 2022
Virginia Tech 17
Final Score pic.twitter.com/vAnQJT2z58
The camera crew for this ODU/VT game is horrible. Looks like they’re filming from their iPhones.— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) September 3, 2022
Tough loss for VT but I know my man Heinicke is loving it !! So I gotta roll with him.— Johnny Cornwell (@johnny_iceman) September 3, 2022
September 3, 2022
Oh my ! pic.twitter.com/yUU8wHbVDR— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) September 3, 2022
Proof Madden doesn’t update franchise mode: just won the Super Bowl in Madden 23 with the Commanders. In the celebration, the game still has them as the ‘Washington Football Team’ ♂️ pic.twitter.com/TmDWAs9d0I— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 2, 2022
Patpong on a Friday night ain’t what it used to be pic.twitter.com/TCLgXZc5Tg— BkkShadow (@BkkShadow) September 2, 2022
