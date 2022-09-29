Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Injury Report: A third starter at center is likely on Sunday

The Washington Commanders injury list has been pretty extensive early in the season(and offseason), but they got some good news today. There were 7 players who were limited yesterday, who were full participants in today’s practice. Benjamin St-Juste had a good game starting in relief of William Jackson(back), but was listed with a hamstring injury. LB Milo Eifler(ankle) also practiced today. Washington was missing two defensive ends vs the Eagles, but both returned fully to practice. James Smith-Williams(abdominal strain) and Casey Toohill(concussion) are back and needed for a DL dealing with a lot of injuries. One of those players was Daniel Wise who suffered a high-ankle sprain two weeks ago. It was described as a mild one, and he could make his return this week vs the Cowboys in Dallas.

The offensive line is still hurting. Saahdiq Charles(shoulder) and Sam Cosmi(knee) both practiced today. Charles Leno had a sore shoulder yesterday, and Head Coach Ron Rivera said he gave him a vet day off. He was at practice today, but was listed as limited. Wes Schweitzer was moved from RG to C after Chase Roullier was placed on IR with a knee injury. He missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, and looks like he is likely to miss this week’s game due to a concussion from Sunday’s game. Nick Martin was signed by the team 9 days ago, and will likely get his first NFL start since 2020 as Washington moves to it’s third starter at the position.

