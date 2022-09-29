Jahan Dotson has his own bobblehead!

Jahan Dotson is already making a big impact on the Washington Commanders and the NFL. His 2 TD NFL debut won him the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award and the first ever belt that comes with that honor this season. Dotson grabbed another TD the following week, and leads rookie WRs in scoring this year. FOCO has produced a few bobbleheads for rookies, and Jahan Dotson is one of the first ones from the 2022 season to get his own figure!
FOCO Washington Commanders Collection
The Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders NFL 2022 Rookie Series Bobblehead is reporting for duty. Add some big play prowess to your collection as your favorite rookie takes command of the gridiron.
Features
- Portrays Dotson wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to get the crowd on its feet
- Thematic, team-colored base with steel-textured accents throughout that will look great in your collection
- WELCOME TO THE GRIDIRON text and team helmet displays on backdrop to welcome him to the league
- Jersey number display on backdrop, even though we know he’s No. 1 in your heart
- Bold team logo display on top of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Team name display on front of base for a little extra team spirit
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Measurements
- Height: Approximately 8 in.
Details
- NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of one (1) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!
- Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.
- The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.
- Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.
- Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.
- Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.
- Not a toy
- Edition Size: 72
- Individually numbered
- Officially licensed by the National Football League
- Imported
