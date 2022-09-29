NFL Week 4 ‘Thursday Night Football’: Miami Dolphins vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC North matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami is one of the two undefeated teams in the NFL through three weeks along with the Philadelphia Eagles. They survived the AFC team favored to go to the Super Bowl last week, and are looking to knock off last season’s AFC Champion this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals might have a case of Super Bowl loser hangover after stating the season with an overtime loss to division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, and another one to the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. They were able to knock off the Joe Flacco and the New York Jets last week for their first win, and DraftKings Sportsbook does have the Bengals favored in this one, but need a big win over a contender like the Dolphins to be taken seriously going forward.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 29th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Bengals -4, O/U 47

Prediction: Dolphins 27 - Bengals 19

SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Cincy Jungle

