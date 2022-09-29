All aTwitter: 29 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Looks like the Black helmets this week… pic.twitter.com/ZmdrssygLK— John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022
Here’s a look at the black helmets up close. Is it just me or does the W seem smaller than what the team unveiled back in February? pic.twitter.com/D8EI0KWrwT— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 28, 2022
I don’t dislike our black helmet like a lot of people do, but I do think it could be better. This option from @GonzoDidThis would’ve been the best IMO. pic.twitter.com/iDc4J0WjMi— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 29, 2022
Problem is I used gold gold for this. This was my gold or die phase— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) September 29, 2022
Honored to have the Smith family in attendance this past Sunday— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 28, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/L86RI1WnT5 pic.twitter.com/pxjslKWK7r
Our Week 5 game will be extra special this year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 27, 2022
Grab a ticket and t-shirt to help support @ZTAFraternity and @bremfoundation
DNP— John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022
OT Charles Leno (shoulder), C Wes Schweitzer (concussion)
Lim
OL Saahdiq Charles (shoulder),OT Sam Cosmi (knee), LB Milo Eifler (ankle),James Smith-Williams (ab), Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring),DE Casey Toohill (concussion),DT Daniel Wise (ankle),RB Jonathan Williams (illness)
If Wes Schweitzer is still in the concussion protocol later this week, Nick Martin, the brother of Cowboys G Zack Martin, is the next man up.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2022
Nick Martin signed with the Commanders all of two weeks ago.
Nick Martin said he talks to his brother Zack fairly regularly. When they talked this week, Nick reminded Zack that he’s 2-0 against him.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2022
Nick Martin was Carson Wentz's center at the Senior Bowl.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 28, 2022
That's notable since Martin might have that tole Sunday if Wes Schweitzer (concussion) cannot go.
Montez Sweat on if he's getting doubled/chipped more: "Excuses is like assholes. Everybody's got them. You've just got to keep going regardless of the attention. I'm sure it's not going to stop."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022
Ron Rivera has noticed a "concerted effort" from opposing offenses to limit Montez Sweat. Rivera believes all of the attention paid to Montez is helping the interior guys, Jon Allen and Daron Payne, to play well— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022
Jamin Davis is "soaking up the gravy," Ron Rivera says. That excellent phrase means Davis is learning and developing in recent weeks— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022
Episode 409 - Guest: @Smith4Gm of @HogsHaven. Is Carson Wentz's penchant for sacks a fatal flaw or necessary evil? We discuss that, Ron Rivera, Scott Turner, where #Commanders' 2022 season is headed & more.#Nats & #Orioles talk too. Anthony Santander .https://t.co/xnf1VkUtfs— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 28, 2022
The #Commanders sideline looked so demoralized watching Jalen Hurts connect with DeVonta Smith deep between two defenders pic.twitter.com/TAVJaopIGi— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2022
NFL games are averaging 17.2 million viewers per game through three weeks, the best start to a season since 2016.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 28, 2022
The 19 most-viewed shows on TV since the start of the NFL season are all NFL games. Nothing else.
The #Titans lead the NFL in contract value sitting on IR. #Jaguars the healthiest team so far. pic.twitter.com/qpiLbjqFk0— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 28, 2022
NFL Power ranks - yowzers - only ahead of Jets and Texans. Lotta football left but need a strong performance in Big D https://t.co/foq0neZIrd pic.twitter.com/8esTEwEswu— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 28, 2022
Myles Garrett, who flipped his Porsche this week, has a history of unsafe driving, including two tickets in the Cleveland area for driving over 100 mph. https://t.co/GxigaarLPR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 29, 2022
After Eli Manning joked on Monday night’s ManningCast that the Broncos should’ve paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson, the Denver QB responded today: pic.twitter.com/aVHntOS3Js— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2022
Bonus stat from @BenStandig Stats and Info:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 28, 2022
The last NFL game between two red-headed quarterbacks was on Jan. 2, 2022, when Mike Glennon lost to Andy Dalton.
On this date in 1989, Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for waving his arms in an effort to get the crowd to make noise. pic.twitter.com/iVkf3A4lNr— Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) November 5, 2019
I showed this to my wife and she audibly gasped when Mike Vrabel came on screen. pic.twitter.com/cfMnO38SFK— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 28, 2022
Damn…RIP Coolio pic.twitter.com/jwH6HQebyd— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 29, 2022
The moment in LIVE AND LET DIE (1973) where Bond steps across a row of Crocodiles was real.— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 28, 2022
Croc farm owner Ross Kananga (whose Father had been eaten by a crocodile) did the stunt, succeeded on the 5th attempt and suffered injuries requiring 193 stitches.pic.twitter.com/lemz49IAl1
