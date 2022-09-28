Commanders vs Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report: The offensive line continues to deal with injuries

The Washington Commanders(1-2) enter their Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) as big road underdogs. They are also dealing with some significant injuries that have forced roster moves and position changes.

Two players didn’t practice today. Head Coach Ron Rivera said that starting left tackle Charles Leno came in with a sore shoulder yesterday and they gave him a vet rest day. C/G Wes Schweitzer is in the concussion protocol. He missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, then came back last week to replace Chase Roullier(knee) at center. If Schweitzer isn’t cleared for Sunday’s gam against the Cowboys, veteran center Nick Martin will likely start after signing with the team 8 days ago.

Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis tore his meniscus in Week 1 and had season-ending surgery. Backup DT Daniel Wise suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but it's being called a mild one. He was limited in practice along with DEs James Smith-Williams(abdominal), Casey Toohill(concussion).

Two more offensive linemen are dealing with injuries. Starting right tackle Sam Cosmi got dinged up and left the Eagles game twice with injury. He was limited today as he deals with a knee injury. He was at today’s practice with a knee brace on and moving to the side field for team drills. Backup OL Saahdiq Charles was also limited today with a shoulder injury. RB Jonathan Williams missed today’s practice with an illness.

This week’s injury report finishes out back on the defense. CB Benjamin St-Juste moved back to the outside where he played his rookie year, from the slot he played in the first two games, due to a back injury to William Jackson III. WJIII was working with the team today, but BSJ was limited with a hamstring injury. Backup LB Milo Eifler was listed as limited with an ankle injury. He played 6 snaps on defense last week.

Injury report:

DNP

OT Charles Leno (shoulder), C Wes Schweitzer (concussion)

Lim

OL Saahdiq Charles (shoulder),OT Sam Cosmi (knee), LB Milo Eifler (ankle),James Smith-Williams (ab), Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring),DE Casey Toohill (concussion),DT Daniel Wise (ankle),RB Jonathan Williams (illness) — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022