Benjamin St-Juste is a competitor

Two plays that exemplified the competitive nature of CB Benjamin St-Juste

By Jamual Forrest
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Benjamin St-Juste is a competitor who displayed that against Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. St-Juste was asked to play outside against the Eagles because of a late-week injury to cornerback William Jackson III. With a significant opportunity to showcase his skillset against two good receivers in the league, one in Brown, who is arguably top ten, St-Juste showed up for the defense.

St-Juste rose to the occasion on several reps during third down and red zone situations. Yes, we know that A.J. Brown won on a slant route for a touchdown on St-Juste, but excellent receivers also win. Furthermore, St-Juste also showed his ability to comfortably play in space, not panicking, and track the ball through the receiver's eyes. St-Juste displayed sound technique and why trusting your technique makes you a better player.

