Benjamin St-Juste is a competitor who displayed that against Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. St-Juste was asked to play outside against the Eagles because of a late-week injury to cornerback William Jackson III. With a significant opportunity to showcase his skillset against two good receivers in the league, one in Brown, who is arguably top ten, St-Juste showed up for the defense.

PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's loss:



- Benjamin St-Juste: 78.4

- Kamren Curl: 75.6

- Efe Obada: 74.4

- Jamin Davis: 73.2 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 26, 2022

The film room justifies the Pro Football Focus grade as well.

As good as it gets from St-Juste here vs. AJ Brown. 3rd and 13 executing the bail technique at a great level with eyes on QB/WR + maintaining outside leverage + Awareness of Sticks + PBU. That is high-level competitiveness & processing; I love to see it. pic.twitter.com/VIIUrSLFW7 — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 28, 2022

Another great rep from St-Juste vs. Philly, clearly comfortable in space and on an island. Able to stay in DeVonta Smith's inside hip trailing him and competing at the catch point after Smith declares. Competitor. pic.twitter.com/fxuDQVLEoW — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 28, 2022

St-Juste rose to the occasion on several reps during third down and red zone situations. Yes, we know that A.J. Brown won on a slant route for a touchdown on St-Juste, but excellent receivers also win. Furthermore, St-Juste also showed his ability to comfortably play in space, not panicking, and track the ball through the receiver's eyes. St-Juste displayed sound technique and why trusting your technique makes you a better player.