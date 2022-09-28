Ron Rivera Presser: If we’re going to be a play action team, we’ve gotta be a more effective running team

Ron Rivera

Injury updates:

Commanders vs Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report: The offensive line continues to deal with injuries https://t.co/M5oNjLwvj7 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 28, 2022

Cowboys DL vs Commanders OL:

Rivera expects the Cowboys' front to challenge the offense. Said Dallas does a lot to try and get its players in one-on-one situations, and the offensive line will need to be ready for it — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 28, 2022

“It is based on their alignments and stuff that we’ve seen. They try to create one on ones for you automatically. So that means you’ve got to be really good with your one on ones. And that’s what they do. That’s what they do with all the movement, the different formations, different alignments, mugging up in the line. They’re trying to force one on ones.”

Playing Rachad Wildgoose over a veteran:

“Because we’re trying to develop players. I mean that’s what it really comes down to. I mean Wildgoose has got a specific skill set. He’s got some abilities, certain things that really fit that position. And now it’s a matter of, you know, him getting the opportunity to develop and grow there.”

Black uniforms/helmets:

I asked Commanders HC Ron Rivera why the team decided to wear the all black jersey's against the Cowboys, especially after all the drama that happened last year, for example the personalized team benches. @wusa9 #HTTC



"Just to wear it" pic.twitter.com/r24bN83Vt5 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 28, 2022

Lots of black jersey questions for Ron Rivera. Says this week was the plan.



"It's one of the uniforms we have, one of the alternatives. We thought wearing black would be good." https://t.co/sIw15lHAF2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 28, 2022

“No, that was the plan. We get a list of of things just like everyone. Why you wear the white jerseys at home early in the season when it’s still warm outside, hot outside and you know, you want your opponents to wear the dark jerseys. And so that’s the thought behind wearing white initially. Now as it starts to cool down and stuff, we, we’ll wear the reds at home, you know, and every now and then you get an opportunity to wear something different with your alternative colors. And we picked Dallas as a chance to wear the alternative color.”

Focusing on scoring early this week:

“Well, that’s the point of emphasis every week to score and start fast. You want to do that then sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s what do you do afterwards? You know what I’m saying? I mean, if you sit there and emphasize emphasize, emphasize and you don’t do it, then what do you do afterwards? So we practice that. We talk about that all the time, starting fast and sometimes you will and sometimes you won’t.”

Forcing more turnovers:

“Well, we just got to keep working on ‘em. I mean, that’s one of those things that happens. It comes in bunches when it comes in bunches. You just got to just continue to make ‘em, continue to put yourself in position, continue to work at trying to strip the ball. Those are all the things that you talk about, you work on. And again, it’s one of those things that when they happen, they happen.”

Cowboys week:

Rivera on how he can the team ready for the game against Dallas: it's the Cowboys. It's traditionally been one of the bigger rivalries in the division.



In other words, there shouldn't need to be much to get players fired up for this weekend — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 28, 2022

Antonio Gibson’s running style:

“Well, I think he’s been doing a pretty good job. I really do. I think he’s been aggressive. He’s in downhill a couple times. A couple times when he hasn’t had the crease on the front side. He’s cut back to the backside. Probably the only real b IIIad run he’s had all year unfortunately was the, the 10-yarder he lost. You know, he tried to reverse field down near the goal line, the truth matter is just at that point just lower your shoulder and get what you can. That’s the only criticism I have as far as that’s concerned. I like how he is running hard though. He’s gotten into the secondary a couple of times and you see him, you know, just roll over his pads and lower himself and deliver the blow. It’s one of the things that we talked about last year when we really saw him have a good second half, was when you get into that secondary a big guy like you who can run with your quickness and ability, you wanna force those guys to make a tackle. That’s what you’ve seen when you watch him get through that first line. I don’t say he’s looking people up, but he knows that, if he continues to accelerate that way, there’s some business decisions gonna be made out there. Guys aren’t gonna want to get up in front of him.”

Play action/running the ball:

Rivera said if the Commanders are going to go heavy on play action, they have to be more effective running the ball. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 28, 2022

Rivera said the team must be able to run the ball if they want to use more play actions. In a previous question, Rivera said that he has been pleased with Antonio Gibson for the most part and likes the progress he's made with his vision — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 28, 2022

“Well, I think the thing about the running game is if we’re going to be a play action team, we’ve gotta be a more effective running team because again, that slows things down. When you can do that, that discourages some of these guys pinning their ears back and just going, so we’ve gotta be able to when the run’s called to block it up, make sure we hit those holes, hit those creases because if you don’t, you’re not having success. You do become one-dimensional, and we’ve seen it. We’ve seen it for two weeks in a row that we’ve become one-dimensional because we haven’t been successful.”

Brian Robinson:

Ron Rivera said there's no timetable for Brian Robinson's return. Did say every time they put a progress marker out there for him he "keeps going forward". — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022

“Well, it’s one of those very fortunate situations that that wasn’t any worse and that’s the first major positive. The second measure positive is how he’s handled it. The way he’s reacted to it. The way he’s been getting himself back, how it’s been good for the team. Again, as he continues to prepare himself for hopefully an opportunity to be back soon, it’s pretty inspiring. I mean, he is a young man, has been very fortunate and he knows it quick.”

Micah Parsons:

“Well, I think one of the big things is tremendous athleticism. I mean he’s a special dynamic athlete. I think the way they use him and use his ability. They move him around again. If you can create one on ones and, and you know, not just one one-on-one, but if you try to get all four guys, get ‘em singled up and you had a fifth guy and as far as the rush is concerned, you know it makes it difficult, you know, and again, you have to be really sound really solid in your protections.”

Montez Sweat:

Ron Rivera has noticed a "concerted effort" from opposing offenses to limit Montez Sweat. Rivera believes all of the attention paid to Montez is helping the interior guys, Jon Allen and Daron Payne, to play well — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022

Ron Rivera says Montez Sweat is facing more double teams this season without Chase Young. Zero sacks for Sweat to date this season. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 28, 2022

Really the guy that’s facing a little bit more has been Montez [Sweat] in terms of the way the protections are rigged, and you see a conservative effort to pay attention to where he is. You know, as we look at the things that we want to try and do, we’re trying to put him in position where they’ve got identify ‘em, but then once they do and they do something different, the other guys have to step up. We’ve had some guys that really played well, especially the interior guys. Those two interior guys have done a heck of a job and for what Montez has had to deal with, he’s been pretty stout.”

Jamin Davis:

Jamin Davis is "soaking up the gravy," Ron Rivera says. That excellent phrase means Davis is learning and developing in recent weeks — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022

“A guy that’s kind of like we say, just kind of soaking up the gravy has been Jamin [Davis] in terms of the add-ons. You know, he’s seeing opportunities to go in and make a play and he’s stepped up. That’s been a big deal for us but we gotta have more of it. We just gotta continue to work at it.”

Carson Wentz

Getting rid of the ball:

Carson Wentz knows he has to get the ball out quicker and he’s ready to do it against the Cowboys front pic.twitter.com/JFSITQdFql — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 28, 2022

Carson Wentz is at the podium. When it comes to the pressure, he wants to find more ways to get rid of the ball, whether it's finding an underneath route or just throwing it away. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 28, 2022

Wentz on checkdowns: "Staying ahead of the chains is huge. [But] with the guys we have I don't view it as a true checkdown because the guys we have out of the backfield or running underneath routes can turn a 2-yard pass into something big in a hurry." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022

“Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same. There’s different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chances for that and I’ll learn from it.”

Checkdowns:

“Well for one, anytime staying ahead of the chains is huge. Staying ahead of the chains is huge. I also, with the guys we have, I don’t really view it as a true checkdown because I think these guys, the guys that we have outta the backfield and the guys running these underneath routes, I think all of our guys with the ball in their hand can turn a two-yard pass into something big in a hurry. For me it’s just playing fast. Play fast and go where the read takes me. If that means checking it down underneath, I have nothing but confidence those guys can take two yards into 20 in a hurry. I think we’ve already seen some of that this year. Hopefully we can do more of that.”

9 sacks film review:

Carson Wentz on taking nine sacks and having reviewed the film: “Every play was different … but I could have done better.” pic.twitter.com/BxxR7siRta — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 28, 2022

Consistent pressure from 4 defensive players:

“Yeah, I mean obviously that can make it tough. But again, there are things that we can do to counter that. There’s ways I can be better and just maybe find the underneath route. Like I said, the same type of answer. It can make it tough. Obviously every defensive coordinator would love to get pressure with four guys. That would be fantastic. But, that’s not always the case either. But, it can make it tough. But, there’s always ways to counter that as well.”

Micah Parsons:

“Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same. There’s different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chances for that and I’ll learn from it.”

Cowboys defense:

Carson Wentz: “Dallas had a great defense and a great front. They play fast. We know what we’re up against” pic.twitter.com/MRxgoUUyW4 — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 28, 2022

Wentz said Dallas' defensive front flies around and plays fast. They know what challenge they have in front of them, and they will try to be prepared for it — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 28, 2022

Cowboys week:

Wentz on the Cowboys game: "It's always fun, always a fun atmosphere." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 28, 2022

Not getting Terry McLaurin the ball sooner:

“Yeah. It’s a culmination of a lot of things. I think for one, we have a lot of talented weapons that I think we can find a way. And I don’t think it’s just Terry. I think we’ve obviously struggled the last couple games early in games. There’s no denying that. I don’t think it’s anything that we want to overreact on. There’s plays for him. There’s plays for each guy and we haven’t executed them well yet. I’m very confident we will get him and the other guys involved more early, especially if we can execute a little bit better early on, that would help. But yeah, I don’t think it’s anything that we want to panic about or force the issue on because I know he’ll get his.”

Adjusting your play in the NFL after injuries:

“Yeah. It’s a culmination of a lot of things. I think for one, we have a lot of talented weapons that I think we can find a way. And I don’t think it’s just Terry. I think we’ve obviously struggled the last couple games early in games. There’s no denying that. I don’t think it’s anything that we want to overreact on. There’s plays for him. There’s plays for each guy and we haven’t executed them well yet. I’m very confident we will get him and the other guys involved more early, especially if we can execute a little bit better early on, that would help. But yeah, I don’t think it’s anything that we want to panic about or force the issue on because I know he’ll get his.”

Black uniforms:

Wentz on the all black uniforms: "They're sharp. Hopefully we execute well wearing them." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022

Nick Martin:

Wentz said Nick Martin was his center at the Senior Bowl in 2016, but today was the first time he's worked with him in the NFL. Wes Schweitzer, who started last week at center, is in the concussion protocol. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022

Washington OL vs Dallas DL:

Wentz believes in his O-line because of the work in preparation they put in, even against a pass rush like the Cowboys — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 28, 2022

Montez Sweat

Double teams:

Commanders Montez Sweat when asked about getting extra attention from teams since Chase Young (knee) isn't on the other side of the ball:



"Excuses are like assholes. Everybody has one"@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8yd0qja7eo — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 28, 2022

Asked Montez if he agrees with this assessment. His response: “Excuses are like assholes, everyone has them.” He understands that he’s gotta get home despite what offenses are doing to him https://t.co/33FtLjS8eR — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022

Cowboys rivalry:

Commanders Montez Sweat on Cowboys rivalry:



"We definitely didn't forget what happened last year"



More tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/6uGGh1smC9 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 28, 2022

Sam Cosmi

Confronting Haason Reddick:

Talked to Cosmi briefly about this in the locker room. He was not about to let the Eagles mess with, as he described Bates, "my boy." Felt like he sent the message without going over the line. That was key, because as he said, he wasn't trying to get fined https://t.co/Qlbl3XlEcZ — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022

Nick Martin

Zach Martin:

Nick Martin said he talks to his brother Zack fairly regularly. When they talked this week, Nick reminded Zack that he’s 2-0 against him. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2022

Logan Thomas:

Washington’s offense:

TE Logan Thomas on the offense: "That rhythm will click and when it clicks I don't think it's going to stop. Nobody's overreacting. It's week 4. It's the long game. Sometimes you [start] slower than others, but once it starts clicking it's going to be rolling." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022

Jeremy Reaves

Special teams:

Caught up today with Jeremy Reaves to talk about his special teams work (which has been stellar as the clips below show). He compares his punt protector role to being a safety in that you "have to see a lot but see a little at the same time." He wants to be an All-Pro on specials pic.twitter.com/ZAjxbgCcLe — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2022

Practice updates

Black helmets/uniforms

The Commanders will break in their all-black uniforms Sunday in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/zB13IYFTX7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2022

That visor tho … pic.twitter.com/jgWZIQP0U7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2022

TE drills

And here are players actually wearing the black helmets doing football things pic.twitter.com/traE05my1P — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 28, 2022

Sam Cosmi

Cosmi practicing. Looks like brace on his knee. He missed a few snaps in Sunday’s game vs Eagles pic.twitter.com/bs1aoDkp7M — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 28, 2022

Charles Leno

Leno helmet off. My guess is veteran day off. pic.twitter.com/Ck8Krtzqv0 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 28, 2022

William Jackson III

CB William Jackson III is working during individual drills. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 28, 2022

Injured DEs

James Smith-Williams (abdominal) and Casey Toohill (concussion) to the side field after unit drills. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 28, 2022

Sled work

Also on the side field: RB Brian Robinson Jr., pulling sleds alongside DE Chase Young. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2022

Antonio Gibson