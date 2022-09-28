All aTwitter: 28 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Commanders worked out four players today, per the transaction wire.



They all play wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/E29OrUhI2A — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 27, 2022

Jon Allen says Chase Young looks "phenomenal" as the edge rusher works his way back from a torn ACL



[@junksradio] pic.twitter.com/pqX250ZUC9 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 27, 2022

Have to say, based on the past two weeks, this team had best win and soon. Fan apathy on the rise already. Hard to ask this fan base to keep having patience. Two-plus decades of patience. Need results. A win Sunday in Dallas would help quite a bit. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 27, 2022

I haven’t quit on Rivera as a HC, but I believe I have as a GM. The lack of talent added under him + poor roster depth decisions (specifically Corner and D-Line) have cemented that for me. I think at the very least, he should relinquish roster control after the season. — Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) September 27, 2022

"At some point it just becomes who you are, not who we're speculating you are."@JoeBanner13 explains how indecisiveness and holding the ball too long + bad offensive line play = a recipe for disaster for Carson Wentz and the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/upx3pGNggu — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 27, 2022

Sacks are a QB stat. Carson Wentz has a top 8 "time to throw" in the NFL at this point. He's taking too long with the ball: https://t.co/D5GoKOKWg5 — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 27, 2022

"I'm not worried about Carson. Carson's gonna bounce back."



Ron Rivera talks about his QB with @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/LsxIjeGIDr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 27, 2022

Perfectly thrown ball by Wentz. Drops this between the Corner and Safety. pic.twitter.com/fJwACaWrzw — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 27, 2022

The Commanders are getting A-tean treatment in Dallas on Sunday. First time this season!



Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 27, 2022

The rivalry is supposed to be:



Dallas vs. WSH

PHI vs. NY



But the primary rivalry is now Philly and Dallas due to recent success. https://t.co/nn8S9OzYwr — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 28, 2022

Thought Jonathan Allen was a strong run defender against the Eagles. Made a number of nice plays #Commanders pic.twitter.com/OfDUt2dUzf — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 27, 2022

Felt the young kids on D in the back 7 did a nice job overall. Some hiccups. Can build on it. OL issues will be trickier to solve but in one week could have Chase Young back too. D can grow. But it’s all about consistency. Always. That’s been an issue — John Keim (@john_keim) September 27, 2022

Jamin is getting better. It’s really sad that Jack had to publicly throw this young man under the bus pic.twitter.com/Div5LNyeuA — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 27, 2022

Washington has played 2 of the top 5 teams, and next plays the No. 6 team.



Easy schedule? Right. https://t.co/rSfzmBLwDo — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) September 27, 2022

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears passing offense have completed just 23 passes through three games…. The first team with so few completions in 40 years pic.twitter.com/BVdTuXF3bD — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 28, 2022

NFL scoring relative to schedule through week 3. Still so early, one week can cause big swings but so far:



Top rights- teams clicking on both sides

Bottom right- offensive dominant

Top left- defensive dominant

Bottom left- In trouble early pic.twitter.com/xLmdrfP5iz — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 27, 2022

Come join us in London! It’s gonna be a blast this week @nflnetwork … the #Saints are already here, #Vikings to come… pic.twitter.com/6mrMB3BN1d — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 28, 2022

Dan Snyder's jet is now landing in New York. Is dannyboy meeting @nflcommish? pic.twitter.com/hIlc3Fj5N1 — Dan Snyder Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) September 27, 2022

NFL meeting week 3 pic.twitter.com/MyTk8leIm9 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 27, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: