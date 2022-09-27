Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E3 (Dallas Week Pt 1)

Some might suggest that the Washington Commanders are the most dangerous 1-2 team in the league right now. On tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven, we search desperately for these people and try to share in their optimism.

The game on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but if we’re being honest, Philadelphia was involved...so...

The whiskey helps.

Tonight, on After the Whistle, our Commanders after show, we actually have some good news for those who have been diligently watching these games:

It’s Dallas Week! And while we won’t be favored in the game, we have some pretty good reasons for Commanders fans to take heart ahead of the rivalry tilt.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know.

