Commanders Reacts Survey: Week 4 - Assigning blame and thinking about the Cowboys

Just like last week, we have 4 questions in today’s survey, though the tenor may have changed a bit.

Of course, we have the usual weekly confidence question, but we also have three others.

Assigning blame

The Commanders fell behind 22-0 against the Lions in Week 2 before eventually losing the game 36-27. This past Sunday, the team trailed 24-0 at the half, and mustered just 6 points on offense en route to a 16-point loss, 24-8. Clearly, a lot of things aren’t working. Today, we ask whether the blame should go to the coaches, the players, or both.

The hot seat

Our next question allows you to give your opinion about the coaches. Should any of them be on the hot seat? If so, who should it be?

After 2 years and 3 games, Ron Rivera’s regular season record in Washington is 15-21-0. His 2020 team lost the only playoff game of coach Rivera’s short tenure.

Three games into the 2022 season, Jack Del Rio’s defense is 28th in the league in points surrendered. They finished the 2021 season ranked 25th.

The offense has done better, currently ranked 12th in the league in points per game after finishing last season ranked 24th.

Special teams rankings are a bit less direct, but Nate Kaczor’s unit looked reasonably sharp against the Eagles after a woeful performance in Detroit in Week 2.

But coaches don’t play the game. Perhaps they’re doing a good job and have simply had two bad games. After all, Philly is one of only two undefeated teams in the league right now. Perhaps the team is just about to turn the corner.

Magic 8 ball

Our last question asks you to predict what will happen in Dallas on Sunday. Despite a brief flurry of rumors that Dak Prescott might play, he said yesterday that he is looking at a Week 5 return at the earliest.

That sounds like good news, but backup QB Cooper Rush, in a surprise to most observers, has played well and led the Cowboys to consecutive victories in his two starts. The Cowboys haven’t looked unstoppable by any means, but they have been 2-0 with the backup signal caller while Washington has suffered back-to-back blowouts. Can Washington right the ship in Dallas on Sunday, or will the early season unraveling continue, placing all the focus on the Week 5 matchup against a surprisingly underwhelming 1-2 Titans team, and all the hope on the possibility of players coming off of IR and beefing up the current roster of healthy players?

We’ll publish results of the survey before the game against the Cowboys.

Feel free to leave comments below, as I rely on them when I report the survey results.