Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Jonathan Allen says Chase Young looks 'phenomenal' nearing potential return - NBC Sports Washington

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen describes how edge rusher Chase Young has looked as the former No. 2 overall pick nears his return from a torn ACL. Young will be eligible to return from IR in Week 5.

Slow starts are hampering the Commanders' offense. Improving on first down will help. - Washington Times

Washington is still searching for its offensive identity after three games -- the last two of which have resulted in the offense being shut out at halftime.

Hailey's Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders' Week 3 loss to Eagles - NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey has notes on what stood out after watching Commanders-Eagles again.

Commanders, Carson Wentz must solve sack problems as offense seeks identity - The Athletic

Washington's O-line showed major flaws Sunday, and quick fixes are hard to come by, but Wentz's style of play certainly hasn't helped.

Carson Wentz’s sacks top a long list of issues the Commanders must face - The Washington Post

The blame for Wentz's nine sacks against the Eagles should be spread across the offense, which struggled all afternoon.

Three Takeaways From 24-8 Loss To Philadelphia

The Commanders dropped to 1-2 after suffering their 2nd consecutive loss of the season Sundayto division rival Philadelphia

Pete's Post Office: Should Commanders fans stay upbeat? Where's Terry McLaurin? - NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey discusses if Commanders fans should remain optimistic after two straight losses and the matter of getting Terry McLaurin involved.

Time for Commanders to move on from Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera and company have failed. As a front office and coaching staff. It’s time to start thinking of who’s next, because Year 3 of this regime has seen no improvement of the Washington Commanders.

Commanders O-Line All-22 - Nine Sacks | Week 3 - Washington vs Philadelphia | Watchin' Film w/Phil

Nine Sacks??? Really??