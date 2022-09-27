Dak Prescott says he probably wont be ready for the Commanders, looking for a Week 5 return vs the Rams

Dallas Cowboys starting QB Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 that required surgery. The initial reports said he would miss 6-8 weeks, and end up on injured reserve. That recovery time was quickly disputed and rumors floated about a Week 4 return to face the visiting Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott got his stitches removed yesterday, and has been at practice, but not throwing. He was asked about a possible return this week, but he shot that down and is looking at a Week 5 showdown against the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ve been better. But now that we’re winning it’s all good. And I’ll be back soon.” The Cowboys (2-1) play the Washington Commanders, another NFC East foe, in Week 4. When asked about his potential availability for that game, Prescott shook his head. “Nah, probably not,” he said of suiting up against Washington. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

If Prescott can’t complete a miraculous recovery, Washington will face Cooper Rush at QB. Dallas is also expected to get WR Michael Gallup and TE Dalton Schultz back this week.