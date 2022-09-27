 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: What should the Washington Commanders mascot be?

Washington wants the fans to choose a new mascot

The Washington Commanders have been rebranding since dropping the Redskins name over two years ago. They played the past two seasons as the Washington Football Team before unveiling their new name, the Commanders, on 2/2/22. That name was met with very mixed reactions from the fanbase. The team has redone the fight song, and now they want a mascot. The 4 original choices were hog, dog, super hero, and historical figure. The two finalists were revealed during Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. The two finalists are Hog and Dog. The team also has 7 choices for the name of the mascot.

Poll

What should the Washington Commanders new mascot be?

  • 85%
    Hog
    (51 votes)
  • 15%
    Dog
    (9 votes)
Poll

What should the new mascot’s name?

  • 53%
    Boss
    (24 votes)
  • 0%
    EZ
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    Lieutenant
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    Lil General
    (2 votes)
  • 37%
    Major
    (17 votes)
  • 2%
    Tuddy
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Winstan
    (0 votes)
