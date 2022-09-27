All aTwitter: 27 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts post-game (via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/zSOCuCA2He— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 26, 2022
Ron's take on the defense, paraphrased...— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 26, 2022
In Detroit, Washington allowed explosive plays and didn't have guys in the vicinity to defend them. Really bad.
Versus Philly, they at least had guys in position but just couldn't finish the play. Still bad, but a *tad* better
Ron Rivera on allowing explosive plays: "We weren't quite in position last week. This week, we had guys that were there. It was a matter of being able to get to the ball and make a play on it."— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 26, 2022
Here are the six 20+ yard plays (plus Smith's TD) the unit allowed. Guys were there. pic.twitter.com/fNKSExpZoU
The timing of Terry McLaurin's first catch of the game through three games this year...— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 26, 2022
Week 1: First play of second quarter
Week 2: One minute and 15 seconds into the third quarter
Week 3: 8 minutes into the third quarter
Not a great day for the offense— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 25, 2022
Hear from Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, BMitch and more on the Commanders' scoring just 8 points vs. Philly pic.twitter.com/1DXjgXOu60
Chase Roullier being out of this game (and more to follow) was absolutely CRUSHING for this o-line.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 26, 2022
Schweitzer is not a natural center and asking him to make protection calls is rough. Then you gotta worry about getting the ball back (snaps were low).
Recipe for disaster
Norwell can’t even hold well… ♂️ pic.twitter.com/Iu878Y10js— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 26, 2022
Ugly day in pass protection. Here is how PFF divided up the damage. It should be noted that several of these sacks were at least partially on Wentz. pic.twitter.com/VLOztZ41p1— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
It’s play-action- that takes longer. If my QB is getting the ever-living snot beat out of him, I’m not calling a play-action pass.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 27, 2022
I’m going quick-hitters or I move the pocket to get him outside.
Exactly why I said this one is tough to place ALL the blame on.
Jamin Davis was credited with two sacks yesterday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
Both came with Hurts running. On the first he slid and Davis touched him for a loss of 3. On the 2nd Davis angled him out of bounds at line of scrimmage for no gain. Not meant to belittle Davis. But "2 sacks" is misleading.
The plays were awesome. Not dinging the plays. Just the kind of sacks that are a little misleading imo. But the plays he made were legit.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
Decent job with keeping his lane integrity here by Shaka Toney…but my GOODNESS - look at Jamin Davis here. Looks like he was shot out of a cannon! pic.twitter.com/bwDzj4mwcq— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 26, 2022
Benjamin St-juste did some really good things in an elevated role yesterday.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
He allowed only 3 catches on 9 targets and broke up two passes. He was outside on 56 of his 64 snaps and in the slot just 6 times because William Jackson was out. #Commanders
Slo-Mo of St-Juste on Brown. Can’t play this much better! pic.twitter.com/Ty5nWKLbOu— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 26, 2022
It's the smallest solace in the history of solaces, but Washington's punt coverage team was FLYING yesterday. Lots of speed and hard hitters on that group and they were all looking to get theirs— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 26, 2022
.
Commanders pass rushing numbers from yesterday. Quiet day for Montez Sweat. Another strong outing from Daron Payne. pic.twitter.com/gCpoclZ4ZH— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
Ron Rivera said the coaches have figured out what's wrong and addressed it with players. He said he doesn't want to call players out bc it'll become A Thing.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 26, 2022
"[The players] get it. They've heard from their coaches today. Shoot, I sat in most of those meetings."
Ron Rivera: "I'm an optimistic person. What has to happen, guys that need to play better have got to play better. ... We have to play better. When we have opportunities to make something happen we've got to do those things. We addressed it, now we have to do it."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 26, 2022
- Benjamin St-Juste: 78.4
- Kamren Curl: 75.6
- Efe Obada: 74.4
- Jamin Davis: 73.2
On first downs in the last two games, Washington has averaged a combined 5.82 yards per carry compared to 5.28 yards per pass attempt. Wentz is a combined 20-39 for 206 yards on those first down throws. They've run the ball 22 times for 128 yards.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2022
That's certainly not to put all on Gibson, but this is where Robinson's strengths help them too. Adds diversity to the O. Will help the line. Some areas to clean up there no doubt— John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2022
Jay Gruden had a .418 winning percentage as the Head Coach of the #Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
Ron Rivera has a .416 winning percentage as the Head Coach of the #Commanders.
Gruden had two winning seasons in his first three years. Rivera's still looking for his first winning season in year 3.
I'm seeing a lot of tweets calling for a "young and up and coming" coach. It's not going to work without a talented General Manager. Look around...the Bills have a great GM and young coach...the Rams have a great GM and young coach....the Eagles have a great GM and young coach.— Disco (@discoque5) September 26, 2022
That's the interesting dynamic. The team seems to have tried everything.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 26, 2022
Older, veteran coaches
Up and Coming Offensive Coordinators
No GMs
Two GMS
Trade up for QB
Trade for Mid QB
Same results.
One common variable though. https://t.co/Qwu0FNDFwW
It would be an enormously difficult transition to execute smoothly, but when he's finished as a head coach I would welcome Rivera becoming a 'Director of Football Operations' type role in Washington. https://t.co/4ISTr9SEJS— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Washington in each of its last three playoff seasons (2012, 2015 and 2020) was 1-2 through three games. So there’s that. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 26, 2022
Corners have to know how to play this. Slay is one who can.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2022
Dak Prescott told @saltersl he is not ruling out a return next week pic.twitter.com/466Rz4kYkP— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 27, 2022
The Cowboys defense - which leads the NFL in sacks - has registered a 2022 NFL game-high 24 pressures tonight against the Giants.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 27, 2022
A week after yielding 9 sacks, the #Commanders are going to face an onerous task.
Carson Wentz was hit 11 times by the Lions, 17 times by the Eagles and will soon face a Cowboys defense that just hit Daniel Jones 12 times. pic.twitter.com/yrzMbaUKBd— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 27, 2022
Since the start of 2021, the Bills are 14-1 in games decided by more than 7 points and 0-7 in close games. What a remarkably weird split. Take a look at how all teams have fared in blowouts (win% on X-Axis) and close games (win% on Y-Axis) since last year. pic.twitter.com/yoigfbKzVn— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 26, 2022
The Washington Commanders are the only team in the bottom five of both offense & defense DVOA.#NFL | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xZXeaahgLM— Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 26, 2022
The winner will be announced on Jan. 1. https://t.co/Vgy1kZDw8B— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 27, 2022
Here’s a look at the play where Sterling Shepard injured his left knee pic.twitter.com/EozPH1PPvV— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) September 27, 2022
.
One big reason I fear Sterling Shepard tore his patellar tendon is he wasn’t able to straighten that left leg when he was on the cart.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) September 27, 2022
If so this comes with a very tough recovery, and right on the heels of a ruptured Achilles.
Giants fear Sterling Shepard's knee injury is season-ending. https://t.co/6S9p7QnNsn— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 27, 2022
“Pretty severe high ankle sprain” is code for “stuff got torn”.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 26, 2022
So if you are a Pats fan, I would not expect Mac to play this week. Or maybe even the week after that. Or the week after that… https://t.co/GC3l8DQLBv
DAWG pic.twitter.com/FOtyUAA2rK— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2022
#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott showed me his thumb post stitch removal. No swelling. Healing. Tells me Cowboys/Rams week 5 is a game that he could possibly start. Get the sense he would go Sunday vs. Washington if he could but this will be a team/Dak decision to be smart— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 27, 2022
The greatest move that Russell Wilson pulled as a Bronco is convincing the team to extend him with a $245 million contract before the season started. when he already had 2 years on his deal.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2022
He had to have a feeling on how things will go with him at this point of his career... pic.twitter.com/Oqo5LhAoXg
And then there were two: pic.twitter.com/4ytYsrKcUj— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2022
