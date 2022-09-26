What are the odds? Washington opens as road underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders were 1-1 coming into Week 3, and were 3-point home underdogs against the Eagles. They opened the week as home underdogs and that line quickly moved more in Philadelphia's favor. Washington got blown out again, finally scoring in the 4th quarter to make it 24-8.

This week they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys, and they are already underdogs. Dak Prescott has been back at practice but is not throwing yet, so that likely means Washington will face Cooper Rush. The Cowboys play the Giants tonight, so we will get to watch his 2nd start against the 2-0 New York Giants.

DraftKings has the opening line at +3 for Washington, and a 42.5 point O/U. Expect that line to go further in Dallas's favor with a win tonight. The public will likely be very down on the Commanders after another game where they got shut out in the 1st half. The team was able to rally last week against the Lions to score 26 points, but could only put together one scoring drive vs the Eagles.

DraftKings odds:

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Commanders +140