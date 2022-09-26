NFL 2022 Week 3: ‘Monday Night Football’ Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants picks

Week 3 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders lost their second game in a row yesterday and looked worse doing it. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Commanders and shut them out for 3 quarters.

The Eagles sit at the top of the NFC East with a 3-0 record. The other two teams in the division play tonight on Monday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys won last week with Cooper Rush under center, and will bring that offensive juggernaut to New Jersey to face the 2-0 New York Giants. At the end of this game the Giants could be tied with the Eagles for 1st place, while the Cowboys and Commanders sit at the bottom at 1-2 with their first game of the season coming up to find the true bottom feeder. Fun!

Who: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0)

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

When: September 26, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Giants -1, 39 O/U

Prediction: Cowboys 20 - Giants 17

SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Big Blue View

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: