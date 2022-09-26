All aTwitter: 26 September 2022 - just another blowout Monday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington opens as 3-point underdog next week at Dallas.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 26, 2022
The Commanders' OL and QB share blame for the sacks today (Sam Cosmi didn't have his best game) ... but here are all 9 of them if you want to relive that experience: pic.twitter.com/8N2rOt3U35— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 26, 2022
Ereck Flowers is trending. It needs to happen.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) September 25, 2022
Seriously, Washington sucked today. Out-classed, out-coached, outed in general for having early-season and perhaps season-long deficiencies. The offense was by far the biggest disappointment today. Had a bad plan, didn't change the bad plan early enough, and got destroyed. #HTTC— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) September 25, 2022
The #Commanders D shut Philly out in 3 of 4 quarters and we lost by 16— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 25, 2022
That's hard to do#HTTC
Todays game was the first time the Commanders went scoreless for the first half since Week 2, 2022 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/pJ8um9NCr2— CommandersMuse (@CommandersMuse) September 26, 2022
Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/90281BkJhG— Hilary (@HilareeBanks) September 25, 2022
When you get waved out your own stadium... pic.twitter.com/acGmlFHb56— Commando Chris (@Football_worthy) September 25, 2022
“It's impossible to get a crew of 56 people that can get a ticket to the game in Philadelphia,” one Eagles fan said. “You physically can't do it. For us, it's a lot easier to get tickets down here.” https://t.co/cxmzTjXRSP— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) September 26, 2022
Twisted Sister's "We're not going to take it" played after Antonio Gibson's touchdown with 1:55 left in the fourth. The Commanders trail 24-8.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022
The Detroit loss, while upsetting, wasn't bad enough (IMO) to recalculate the Commanders' chances for 2022.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 25, 2022
Today though? Oh yeah. It was disheartening enough and messy enough to call into question what this team is capable of the rest of the way
Here's what I would do: If I'm Tanya Snyder or whoever is running the team, I'm turning the heat up on Ron Rivera and I wouldn't give a damn what people think. He has been given everything he has asked for to run this team. They are getting completely outclassed every week.— Disco (@discoque5) September 25, 2022
I always like to give coaches a fair chance..usually 2 years..but I’m at the point now where I think I’m over this regime. Year 3 you shouldn’t be this embarrassing. They don’t look like an NFL team.— Dre (@DCSportsDre) September 25, 2022
There are zero coaches in the league that have had this mediocre of a stretch over half a decade and are still trusted with a head coaching job other than Ron Rivera. None. pic.twitter.com/edy7aQuQlV— (@WentzToMcLaurin) September 25, 2022
Mike McDaniel, another former Redskins' coach, is now 3-0 in Miami, just having beaten the Super Bowl favorite Bills.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 25, 2022
I can't wrap my head around one corner being out and your CB room consisting of Kendall Fuller and four guys with five combined starts in their careers (all by St. Juste).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022
BSJ looking like a clear upgrade over WJ3.— Zac (@DCzWall) September 25, 2022
I'll say this. The winning has not caught up with the marketing.I know Jason and his team have put in a lot of work to improve the fan experience. How are you going to market two shut out halves and a beat down by a division rival?— Disco (@discoque5) September 25, 2022
This picture of FedEx Field from Jonathan Newton in the @washingtonpost sure is something. pic.twitter.com/5eBCa6xPMz— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 26, 2022
My buddy, a season ticket holder, just sent me this picture. He is watching Washington trail 24-0. This is his view. Can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/YSJsXmJs1m— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022
"We are predictable--offense, defense, we are predictable. If we don't change that, a lot of people are gonna be looking for jobs." -@BMitchliveNBCS pic.twitter.com/wsSftW1iKG— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 25, 2022
"Over there, look over there!" https://t.co/s8RvzL8SM3— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 26, 2022
I'm just gonna say it. And I believe it.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022
They can win in Dallas next week. And then they're 2-2 and it's all in front of them.
Seriously.
Along the DL: John Ridgeway, William Bradley-King and Benning Potoa’e combined for 51 snaps Sunday. None of them were on the active roster here a week ago.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2022
Rivera made an interesting comment today. He talked about the young guys they're giving chances to amid injuries.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022
Why do that? This isn't year one of a build. This is year 3. You're thin at CB/ DT and you claim rookies off waivers. Why not sign guys who have done it? Year three!
I took note of it; it got a bit better in the 4th quarter.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 26, 2022
I'm convinced Scott Turner lives in a 2 story home. I'm willing to bet There are 7 steps to get from the first floor to the second floor.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 25, 2022
I liked this so much that I won’t wait until tomorrow morning to talk about it using the film. This is good enough. This is a snap won with pre-snap process and post-snap key reads. It looked simple, but he made it that way. A lot of QBs don’t make it simple for themselves. pic.twitter.com/F3rLuS61lD— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 25, 2022
A mariachi band is welcoming Commanders fans to the team’s Hispanic Heritage game pic.twitter.com/B1z1vXewdg— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022
September 25, 2022
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes. pic.twitter.com/7wOHWeDaY3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022
Eagles vs Commanders, Salary Breakdown pic.twitter.com/4PlpU1wIE9— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 25, 2022
Washington has had 12 quarterbacks start for them since 2016.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 26, 2022
Most in the NFL.
Broncos are second with 11.
Per, NBC SNF
UPDATE: We have potential mascot names. pic.twitter.com/HahWFdkQod— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022
Boss Hog is the runaway Mascot.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) September 25, 2022
I love it. Go Vote. #HTTC https://t.co/sIkU5O8qFb pic.twitter.com/qLmfLDFH3Q
MELTDOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/O9i9KnqvR1— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 25, 2022
