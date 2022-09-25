Ron Rivera Presser: I think Carson Wentz could have played better. That’s the truth

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera meets with the media after the game https://t.co/o7MoCqn1dl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 25, 2022
Missed opportunities:
Ron Rivera on “missed opportunities” and the first half: pic.twitter.com/ZK3hv0e5B1— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 25, 2022
Rivera: “We had opportunities and we missed opportunities.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 25, 2022
Ron Rivera addressing the media. There were some opportunities to be had in the first half, but there wasn't enough time in the pocket to get to them. Wentz was sacked six times in the first two quarters— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 25, 2022
Lack of complementary football:
Rivera said the lack of complementary football hurt the defense: “When one side is playing well, the other side has got to play well too.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 25, 2022
9 sacks:
Ron Rivera says 9 sacks allowed are a combination of protection and Wentz holding the ball too long. pic.twitter.com/xAR8R7TvMZ— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022
Grow and get better:
Rivera: “I think this is a chance for us to grow and get better.”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 25, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: “I think he could’ve played better. That’s the truth.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022
QB change?:
Rivera said there was no point today he considered a change at QB— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 25, 2022
Jimmy Garoppolo report:
Ron Rivera on the Jimmy G trade reports for Washington: "That was a bullcrap report... I didn't talk to anybody about Jimmy Garoppolo"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 25, 2022
Challenge flag:
Rivera admitted that he needed to throw the challenge flag sooner in the first quarter. Rivera wanted to challenge a 45-yard completion by DeVonta Smith but threw the flag shortly after the Eagles snapped the ball on the next play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 25, 2022
14 games left:
Rivera said there is still time to get back on track with 14 games left, but they will run out of time if they don't get things rolling quickly— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 25, 2022
Kam Curl injury:
Kam Curl left the game with a cramp. They held him out thereafter.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2022
