The Washington Commanders don’t score until the 4th quarter; Carson Wentz sacked 9 times as Eagles win 24-8

The Philadelphia Eagles opened up the 2nd half with the ball and a 24 point shutout of the Washington Commanders. Washington was able to stop Philly on the first drive, and get a legit sack on Jalen Hurts. Terry McLaurin got involved finally and Washington was pushing for a TD, but settled for a FG. A penalty on rookie DT Jordan Davis gave them a new set of downs, but they were stopped at Philly’s 1 yard line. The Eagles tried to run out of the end zone, but Daron Payne stopped Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety, Washington’s first points of the game.

The Eagles got their 8th and 9th sacks on Washington’s final drive of the day. Washington was able to drive it down the field against prevent defense. Antonio Gibson punched it in for the TD, but Carson Wentz threw an interception in the end zone on the 2 point conversion attempt.

3rd Quarter

Ron Riveraisms:

Ron Rivera, to Fox's @Kristina_Pink, on the big plays allowed defensively: "I don't know what more I can say. We just have to stop it." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022

1st play:

TE running open over the middle, Washington defender missing a tackle, giving up an even bigger play. Seen this before... pic.twitter.com/0ktDufs2EI — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Efe Obada sack:

SACK



Efe Obada with the nice move and nice quickness to bring down Jalen Hurts#HTTC | @EfeObadaUK pic.twitter.com/YZqk6jQAfw — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

St, Juste stop again:

Length is such an important trait for St-Juste, allows him to recover and get his hands in the catch point even when initially run by pic.twitter.com/ngGq7HNMeh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Terry McLaurin sighting:

McLaurin's first catch comes with 6 mins left in 3rd qtr — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 25, 2022

Big play Terry:

Big play to Terry McLaurin for 44 yards!



Low snap to Wentz but with extra pass-protection he still has time to let it go deep.#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/fJIGufWSeh — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Easily Wentz's best throw of the day down the sideline to McLaurin. Hit the hole shot between CB and safety. pic.twitter.com/W70eHIfONW — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Sam Cosmi injury:

Commanders RT Sam Cosmi was down on the field after that play. Walking off on his own. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

Big Jahan Dotson drop:

Dotson did all the hard work with a beautiful route to work himself open, but then bobbled the easy catch. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YqxkhLLkop — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

FG/Penalty/Ball back:

Commanders kick the FG on 4th and 12 from the 29, but the Eagles penalized for unnecessary roughness. Automatic 1st down for the home team. Still scoreless, but closer to the end zone. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 25, 2022

Bad Antonio Gibson:

Antonio Gibson just lost 10 yards on 2nd and goal from the four. The Commanders trail 24-0. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022

4th Quarter

3rd and goal:

Carson Wentz picks up 12 yards rushing on a 3rd-and-goal from the 14 yard line.#HTTC | @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/26U6m0mWWi — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Safety!:

SAFETY - Daron Payne with POWER!



It was time for the Commanders defense, and they answered!



Points on the board for Washington at last! #HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/ewtrE8WH12 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Daron Payne against a TE is a huge mismatch. Payne made the most of it to penetrate into the backfield and make the tackle for a safety pic.twitter.com/AOoa5FQKEH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Good Dax Milne:

Dax Milne brings it out to the 40-yard line. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 25, 2022

Wes Schweitzer:

Schweitzer's snaps are ugly.



Wobbly balls.

Low snaps.



May not seem like much, but it's an issue that can totally disrupt the QB's timing/footwork on dropbacks. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/oaEZ4CgVJy — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Sack #7:

From the gun, a four man rush and Carson Wentz was hit quickly off the edge.



Some of the sacks today have been coverage or Wentz holding on too long but in defense of him - everyone on the OL has largely stunk. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 25, 2022

Terry McLaurin drop:

Terry McLaurin dropped this pass. pic.twitter.com/63mSxff612 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Sack #8:

Carson Wentz, then with the Eagles, was sacked a career-high 8 times by Washington in the 2020 opener.



Carson Wentz was sacked 8 times by Philadelphia today. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

Kam Curl injury:

Kam Curl down on the field, being looked at by trainers — John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2022

Sack #9:

Sack No. 9 on the day for the #Commanders and QB 1. Day ain't over yet. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 25, 2022

Sam Cosmi injured again:

Sam Cosmi limping off the field for the second time today. He was favoring his right knee earlier. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 25, 2022

Antonio Gibson TD:

TOUCHDOWN



Antonio Gibson extends the ball to break the plane and the Commanders offense officially has points on the board.#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/w8DU6HFWT8 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

2 point conversion fails:

Two-point fails..INT

24-8 is your score with 1:55 left — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 25, 2022

Onside kick fail: