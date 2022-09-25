 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders don’t score until the 4th quarter; Carson Wentz sacked 9 times as Eagles win 24-8

Eagles get revenge on Carson Wentz

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles opened up the 2nd half with the ball and a 24 point shutout of the Washington Commanders. Washington was able to stop Philly on the first drive, and get a legit sack on Jalen Hurts. Terry McLaurin got involved finally and Washington was pushing for a TD, but settled for a FG. A penalty on rookie DT Jordan Davis gave them a new set of downs, but they were stopped at Philly’s 1 yard line. The Eagles tried to run out of the end zone, but Daron Payne stopped Boston Scott in the end zone for a safety, Washington’s first points of the game.

The Eagles got their 8th and 9th sacks on Washington’s final drive of the day. Washington was able to drive it down the field against prevent defense. Antonio Gibson punched it in for the TD, but Carson Wentz threw an interception in the end zone on the 2 point conversion attempt.

3rd Quarter

Ron Riveraisms:

1st play:

Efe Obada sack:

St, Juste stop again:

Terry McLaurin sighting:

Big play Terry:

Sam Cosmi injury:

Big Jahan Dotson drop:

FG/Penalty/Ball back:

Bad Antonio Gibson:

4th Quarter

3rd and goal:

Safety!:

Good Dax Milne:

Wes Schweitzer:

Sack #7:

Terry McLaurin drop:

Sack #8:

Kam Curl injury:

Sack #9:

Sam Cosmi injured again:

Antonio Gibson TD:

2 point conversion fails:

Onside kick fail:

