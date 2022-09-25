Washington gets shut out in the 1st half again; Eagles lead 24-0

Washington’s offense struggled again in the 1st half. Carson Wentz was sacked 4 times in the 1st quarter. His 5th sack in the 2nd quarter resulted in a fumble that led to the Eagles first TD. On the drive before that, Ron Rivera tried to throw a challenge flag after a huge pass to Devonta Smith. He bobbled the ball and then never got his 2nd foot down in bounds, but the refs didn’t allow the challenge after a quick snap from Philadelphia.

Washington’s defense started the game off outperforming Washington’s offense. They allowed a few big plays on a 2nd quarter drive, but stopped Philadelphia’s drive on 4th down in the red zone. Washington’s offense once again stalled, an Carson Wentz was strip sacked again, but he was able to recover the ball this time. Philly drove the ball down the field again to make it a 17-0 game with 2:56 left in the game.

Wentz and the offense sputtered again to another 3 and out. The Eagles got the ball back with 1:57 back, but an illegal block in the back penalty knocked them back. They moved the ball down the field and took advantage of a defense that has been on the field for too long. A big pass to Devonta Smith brought the ball to Washington’s 1 yard line with 25 seconds left. On 4th down, as time wound down to zero, Jalen Hurts found Smith again in the corner of the end zone. The Eagles are winning 24-0 at the half.

1st Quarter

Washington gets the ball first:

Philadelphia wins the toss. Defers. Washington gets the ball first. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2022

Immediate W for the #Commanders. A touchback — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 25, 2022

RB Curtis Samuel:

Washington booed on its first snap, but Curtis Samuel rips one off for 15 yards. Nice blocking. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 25, 2022

Wentz sacked on 3rd down:

Fletcher Cox dominated Wes Schweitzer on the third-down sack of Wentz. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vCTPgNNppD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Rachad Wildgoose PI:

First play, Eagles call a slot fade to go after Wildgoose in his first action for Washington this season. Wildgoose flagged for a DPI pic.twitter.com/KyfFJ93kD6 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Jonathan Allen greets his former QB:

Jon Allen gets great leverage against his opponent and deflects the ball at the LOS. #HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/wugxDaQocI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste on the outside:

Nice job by St-Juste staying with his receiver after Hurts was forced to scramble. Didn't get baited in looking for the ball when out of phase, kept eyes on receiver and prevented him from breaking away freely pic.twitter.com/xuDs6UxpLA — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Mascot finalists announced:

Sack #2:

Eagles pass rush:

The #Commanders' second drive wasn't a masterpiece.



1st/10 - Wentz sacked.

2nd/16 - Wentz sacked.

3rd/26 - McKissic 6-yd draw.

4th/20 - Punt



*There was a false start before 3rd down that backed them up three more yards. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022

Jamin Davis sack:

LB Jamin Davis has recorded at least one sack in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) September 25, 2022

Good Kendall Fuller:

Great job by Kendall Fuller playing inside, taking away the easy break inside and making the WR go over the top. Can then turn and undercut the route to break it up pic.twitter.com/RGd3xt7wrC — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Good Benjamin St-Juste:

St-Juste just looks so much more comfortable on the outside to me. Great anticipation on 3rd down, anticipated the break and ran the route for the receiver, breaking up the pass to get Washington off the field pic.twitter.com/9mXG7fk9qz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

WR Curtis Samuel:

Nice catch by Samuel on smart throw from Wentz. Put it low where D couldnt get to. Offense has something working — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 25, 2022

J.D. McKissic passes 1,000:

J.D. McKissic has passed 1,000 career rushing yards.



He already has 1,000 career receiving yards. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022

4 sacks in the 1st quarter:

Philadelphia sacks Wentz for the FOURTH time in the first quarter.



This time it's a coverage sack on 3rd-and-5 with no receivers open after a 5 step dropback.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/yVUDdb6GNa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Challenge flag thrown to late on huge pass:

Rivera didn't get the challenge flag out fast enough, but for what it's worth it would have been tough to over-turn.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/jpp9FGkt9z — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Ron Rivera was trying to get the refs' attention before that ball was snapped. Was gesturing. a red flag was on the ground — John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2022

2nd Quarter

Benjamin St-Juste again:

St-Juste with his third PBU of the day. pic.twitter.com/KF7H11qljY — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Stripsackfumble:

Carson Wentz having an awful game against his old team.



Sacked 5 times, and loses the fumble here.



Nightmare.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/EjAR04qFRV — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Wentz had both hands on the ball as he scrambled, but still had it knocked loose far too easily. Eagles recover the fumble pic.twitter.com/n9326QKRLd — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Dalla Goedert TD:

Eagles get their first TD on a TE screen. Kam Curl misses the tackle in the hole and the Eagles take full advantage pic.twitter.com/C2fDcO4Cqo — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Scrambled Wentz:

MVP:

And Washington's best player comes in and makes a great play.



(Tress Way punts to the 5 yard line) #HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

4th down stop:

Great job by the Commanders defense to force the stop on 4th down!



Turnover on downs and the defense gets off the field.



The offense owes these guys some points now.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ci2UMFfz2x — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022

Another fumble:

Carson Wentz has been sacked six times and he's fumbled twice. He's 2/7 for 21 yards. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022

Wildgoose getting abused:

CB Rachad Wildgoose called for his second PI penalty. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

A.J. Brown TD:

On 3rd down, Eagles match up A.J. Brown on St-Juste. Brown shows great strength to hold off the corner, secure the pass and then extend into the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/Y4Qe9DrdDc — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Devonta Smith:

What a catch by DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/6sMvkuKsxI — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Just a quick jab step to the outside was enough for Smith to fly by Fuller on the deep shot pic.twitter.com/u1HC3Ix8S3 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Shaka Toney injury:

Shaka Toney slow to get up after that play. Walking off. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 25, 2022

Devonta Smith TD:

DeVonta Smith is just incredible pic.twitter.com/zjDCLt6Ckn — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022