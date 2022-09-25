Washington gets shut out in the 1st half again; Eagles lead 24-0

Washington’s offense struggled again in the 1st half. Carson Wentz was sacked 4 times in the 1st quarter. His 5th sack in the 2nd quarter resulted in a fumble that led to the Eagles first TD. On the drive before that, Ron Rivera tried to throw a challenge flag after a huge pass to Devonta Smith. He bobbled the ball and then never got his 2nd foot down in bounds, but the refs didn’t allow the challenge after a quick snap from Philadelphia.
Washington’s defense started the game off outperforming Washington’s offense. They allowed a few big plays on a 2nd quarter drive, but stopped Philadelphia’s drive on 4th down in the red zone. Washington’s offense once again stalled, an Carson Wentz was strip sacked again, but he was able to recover the ball this time. Philly drove the ball down the field again to make it a 17-0 game with 2:56 left in the game.
Wentz and the offense sputtered again to another 3 and out. The Eagles got the ball back with 1:57 back, but an illegal block in the back penalty knocked them back. They moved the ball down the field and took advantage of a defense that has been on the field for too long. A big pass to Devonta Smith brought the ball to Washington’s 1 yard line with 25 seconds left. On 4th down, as time wound down to zero, Jalen Hurts found Smith again in the corner of the end zone. The Eagles are winning 24-0 at the half.
1st Quarter
Washington gets the ball first:
Philadelphia wins the toss. Defers. Washington gets the ball first. Giddy up.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2022
Immediate W for the #Commanders. A touchback— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 25, 2022
RB Curtis Samuel:
Washington booed on its first snap, but Curtis Samuel rips one off for 15 yards. Nice blocking.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 25, 2022
Wentz sacked on 3rd down:
Fletcher Cox dominated Wes Schweitzer on the third-down sack of Wentz. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vCTPgNNppD— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Rachad Wildgoose PI:
First play, Eagles call a slot fade to go after Wildgoose in his first action for Washington this season. Wildgoose flagged for a DPI pic.twitter.com/KyfFJ93kD6— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Jonathan Allen greets his former QB:
Jon Allen gets great leverage against his opponent and deflects the ball at the LOS. #HTTC | @jonallen93_ pic.twitter.com/wugxDaQocI— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste on the outside:
Nice job by St-Juste staying with his receiver after Hurts was forced to scramble. Didn't get baited in looking for the ball when out of phase, kept eyes on receiver and prevented him from breaking away freely pic.twitter.com/xuDs6UxpLA— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Mascot finalists announced:
Hog vs. Dog! pic.twitter.com/8hYtWv5nkg— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022
Sack #2:
Fletcher Cox is a problem.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/7R5Us347ZI— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Eagles pass rush:
The #Commanders' second drive wasn't a masterpiece.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022
1st/10 - Wentz sacked.
2nd/16 - Wentz sacked.
3rd/26 - McKissic 6-yd draw.
4th/20 - Punt
*There was a false start before 3rd down that backed them up three more yards.
Jamin Davis sack:
LB Jamin Davis has recorded at least one sack in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) September 25, 2022
Good Kendall Fuller:
Great job by Kendall Fuller playing inside, taking away the easy break inside and making the WR go over the top. Can then turn and undercut the route to break it up pic.twitter.com/RGd3xt7wrC— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Good Benjamin St-Juste:
St-Juste just looks so much more comfortable on the outside to me. Great anticipation on 3rd down, anticipated the break and ran the route for the receiver, breaking up the pass to get Washington off the field pic.twitter.com/9mXG7fk9qz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
WR Curtis Samuel:
Nice catch by Samuel on smart throw from Wentz. Put it low where D couldnt get to. Offense has something working— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 25, 2022
J.D. McKissic passes 1,000:
J.D. McKissic has passed 1,000 career rushing yards.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 25, 2022
He already has 1,000 career receiving yards.
4 sacks in the 1st quarter:
Philadelphia sacks Wentz for the FOURTH time in the first quarter.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
This time it's a coverage sack on 3rd-and-5 with no receivers open after a 5 step dropback.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/yVUDdb6GNa
Challenge flag thrown to late on huge pass:
Rivera didn't get the challenge flag out fast enough, but for what it's worth it would have been tough to over-turn.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/jpp9FGkt9z— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Ron Rivera was trying to get the refs' attention before that ball was snapped. Was gesturing. a red flag was on the ground— John Keim (@john_keim) September 25, 2022
2nd Quarter
Benjamin St-Juste again:
St-Juste with his third PBU of the day. pic.twitter.com/KF7H11qljY— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Stripsackfumble:
Carson Wentz having an awful game against his old team.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Sacked 5 times, and loses the fumble here.
Nightmare.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/EjAR04qFRV
Wentz had both hands on the ball as he scrambled, but still had it knocked loose far too easily. Eagles recover the fumble pic.twitter.com/n9326QKRLd— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Dalla Goedert TD:
Eagles get their first TD on a TE screen. Kam Curl misses the tackle in the hole and the Eagles take full advantage pic.twitter.com/C2fDcO4Cqo— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Scrambled Wentz:
Tough day at the office for Carson Wentz today.#HTTC | @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/SYi1eMwd0X— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
MVP:
And Washington's best player comes in and makes a great play.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
(Tress Way punts to the 5 yard line) #HTTC
4th down stop:
Great job by the Commanders defense to force the stop on 4th down!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 25, 2022
Turnover on downs and the defense gets off the field.
The offense owes these guys some points now.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Ci2UMFfz2x
Another fumble:
Carson Wentz has been sacked six times and he's fumbled twice. He's 2/7 for 21 yards. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2022
Wildgoose getting abused:
CB Rachad Wildgoose called for his second PI penalty.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022
A.J. Brown TD:
On 3rd down, Eagles match up A.J. Brown on St-Juste. Brown shows great strength to hold off the corner, secure the pass and then extend into the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/Y4Qe9DrdDc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Devonta Smith:
What a catch by DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/6sMvkuKsxI— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Just a quick jab step to the outside was enough for Smith to fly by Fuller on the deep shot pic.twitter.com/u1HC3Ix8S3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Shaka Toney injury:
Shaka Toney slow to get up after that play. Walking off.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 25, 2022
Devonta Smith TD:
DeVonta Smith is just incredible pic.twitter.com/zjDCLt6Ckn— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022
Unreal.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 25, 2022
Eagles stopped at the 1 on 3rd. No timeouts left. They kept the offense on, hustle to snap.
Hurts look, throws another lob to DeVonta Smith. He soars, and he scores over Fuller.
24-0, halftime.
