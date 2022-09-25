NFL 2022 Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 3 point home underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. That line quickly rose to make the Eagles bigger favorites, and is now sitting at 6 points. The Over/Under also moved, going from 50 to 47 1/2.

Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they got exposed in the first half last week against the Detroit Lions. Washington is now 1-1, and will be facing two division games in a row.

First up is the Philadelphia Eagles who are on top of the world aftereasily beating Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.QB Jalen Hurts had another good game, and now faces the guy he replaced. Carson Wentz is playing the Eagles for the first time since the breakup that saw him get traded to the Indianapolis Colts two years ago.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Two DL out, Kam Curl ready to play https://t.co/T4RIohXPSw — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 23, 2022

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) @ Washington Commanders (1-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 25 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOXA

Adam Amin (play-by-play)

Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kristina Pink (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Philadelphia: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 391, Internet 825

Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +6, O/U 47 1/2

Prediction: Philadelphia 31 - Washington 27

Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation

