NFL Week 3: Sunday Night Football San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Week 3 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with another chance to watch Russell Wilson try to lead his new team, the Denver Broncos to victory over an NFC West team. Wilson's start with Denver, and new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has been rough so far and the team is 1-1 and already making changes to their game management staff to compensate. The 49ers have been forced to make changes to after the season-ending injury to starting QB Trey Lance. Luckily the team was unable to trade Jimmy Garoppolo after he had shoulder surgery(Washington was interested until the surgery) and he resumes his role as starter this week.
Who: San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (1-1)
Where: Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, CO
When: September 25, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: 49ers -1 1/2, 44 1/2 O/U
Prediction: 49ers 21 - Broncos 19
