NFL Week 3: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 3's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 4 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. Fox has three games featuring six NFC teams. CBS has one game featuring two AFC teams. Enjoy watching two future Hall of Fame QBs dueling when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm

FOX

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm

Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm

