NFL Week 3: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 3's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 4 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. Fox has three games featuring six NFC teams. CBS has one game featuring two AFC teams. Enjoy watching two future Hall of Fame QBs dueling when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm
FOX
Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm
Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...