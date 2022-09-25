Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. DT Daniel Wise(ankle) and DE Casey Toohill(concussion) were both ruled out and were both injured in last week's game against the Lions. Washington elevated defensive linemen William Bradley-King and Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad for additional depth.

Kam Curl missed the first two weeks after having thumb surgery, but will be active today. He will be wearing a splint, but can resume his starting role in the defense. Ron Rivera had Curl lined up for the Buffalo Nickel position, and has similar plans for backup Darrick Forrest.

Wes Schweitzer missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, but he will be active today. He started the season at RG, but is now the team's starting center following Chase Roullier's knee injury last week. Trai Turner will continue to start at RG.

TE Cole Turner didn’t play the first two weeks to supposedly give him more practice time after missing training camp/preseason with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant in practice all week, but will be inactive for the 3rd week in a row giving UDFA rookie Armani Rogers another opportunity to play, Head Coach Ron Rivera said Rogers is an important piece on the special teams unit.

William Jackson III was added to the injury designations yesterday. He wasn’t on the injury report all week, but was added as questionable with a back injury. He will be inactive today after testing his back out pregame with Head trainer Al Bellamy.

James Smith-Williams was questionable for today's game due to an abdominal strain. He said he overexerted himself this week, and will not play vs the Eagles. David Mayo was also listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but is active as the #3 LB.

The other 2 inactives are rookies. QB Sam Howell is Washington's #3 and is not expected to be active this year unless there is an injury. Chris Paul was a 7th round pick who will continue to develop this year. Tariq Castro-Fields was claimed on waivers from the 49ers after roster cuts and will see the field today.

Washington Inactives

William Jackson III is inactive today #PHIvsWAS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 25, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are very healthy heading into today's game and don't have any starters inactive.

Eagles Inactives