All aTwitter: 25 September 2022 - Gameday Week 3 - the Eagles

We have made multiple roster moves:



Elevated the following players from the practice squad:

—DE William Bradley-King

—DT Benning Potoa'e



—Added CB William Jackson III (back) to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/mH9VXPgk4i — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2022

#HTTC OC Scott Turner is one of the best pass-game designers in the league and Wentz has been very effective throwing from the pocket. @gregcosell shows Washington's Offense breakdown a defense with great play design.#FlyEaglesFly vs #HTTC@DariusJButler | @PlaybooKFoley pic.twitter.com/1zo8xBgzfi — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) September 24, 2022

Reel of Washington’s explosive passes so far. I love the concepts Scott Turner uses and how he utilizes them for specific coverages that he seems to call at the right times. Inside & outside 3-level vertical stretches (Levels & Cobra/Redskin), Quarters beaters, 3 beaters and more pic.twitter.com/sIV6noiB4k — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2022

A lot of Washington’s explosives allowed are just poor communication and route distribution. This stack distribution gets totally screwed up and they get caught with their pants down in public. I’d attack with stacks & bunches using various release patterns. pic.twitter.com/lw0MaI35od — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2022

Might Logan Thomas be Carson Wentz’s go-to target against the Eagles' loaded secondary? We have our best bets, an updated injury report and everything else you need to know for tomorrow's game. https://t.co/00wKmAS6y0 — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) September 24, 2022

Prediction time. Keys to the game. Why the disciplined rush is important vs Hurts. How can they attack these CBs? Carson Wentz must continue to make good decisions. Eagles-Commanders. ⁦@ESPNRichmond⁩ https://t.co/VtG4hAB7MU — John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022

Nick Sirianni has issued a CHALLENGE TO ALL #EAGLES FANS traveling to Washington for the game Sunday to force the #Commanders to use a silent cadence in their home stadium.



Lets make him proud. pic.twitter.com/S1Q9BNWVav — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 23, 2022

They can do something about it by winning. Otherwise nobody feels sorry for this team. https://t.co/Ny476ByLZA — Marshall (@EstCommand) September 25, 2022

Both inspiring and devastating in the same tweet lol https://t.co/EDw5vllPw7 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 24, 2022

One former Washington and Philadelphia quarterback takes a shot at another https://t.co/a8QJwlnVZI — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 24, 2022

Also, I looked at the full spiderweb of transactions that got Carson Wentz from North Dakota State in 2016 to the Washington Commanders in 2022.



In total, the deals have involved 15 teams, 60 players and three future picks. (Big ups @pfref.)https://t.co/aULJB7SatN pic.twitter.com/F9EC3rENjU — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 24, 2022

Multiple NFL owners now say they believe Daniel Snyder could be pushed to sell Washington Commanders https://t.co/NBvyg0aDQA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2022

#Bills S Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury and is out for 2022, per agent @jackbechta. The hope is for a full return from the herniated disc in 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2022

Titans T Taylor Lewan (knee) out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/wNnXAS4H1m — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2022

The NFL fined #Bucs RB Leonard Fournette and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for unnecessary roughness in last week's fracas in New Orleans.#Bucs QB Tom Brady was not fined for his role. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2022

Packers place Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve; WR to miss next four games at leasthttps://t.co/olCBpvKqq0 pic.twitter.com/nkrS4HU07K — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 24, 2022

Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management. https://t.co/dsKWFyFHGr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 24, 2022

Look I didn't want to be the one to say it, but if the Bengals somehow fall to 0-3, Jessie Bates to Buffalo sure does make a lot of sense. https://t.co/66AiPigcVV — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 24, 2022

Will Bijan Robinson be the best RB in the NFL? Maybe. Will he have the value he has in the college game? Nope, not even if he’s the best RB in the NFL. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) September 24, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. is really playing in Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple Watch ‍ ❄️pic.twitter.com/3dGa6gXZvx — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 25, 2022

Panthers vs Redskins (2006)

Week 12 pic.twitter.com/Pi5kPYks4j — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 24, 2022

10 years ago today: The "Fail Mary" happened.



This was wild.



pic.twitter.com/BwVqfcfXv2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2022

