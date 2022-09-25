All aTwitter: 25 September 2022 - Gameday Week 3 - the Eagles

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2022
Elevated the following players from the practice squad:
—DE William Bradley-King
—DT Benning Potoa'e
—Added CB William Jackson III (back) to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/mH9VXPgk4i
#HTTC OC Scott Turner is one of the best pass-game designers in the league and Wentz has been very effective throwing from the pocket. @gregcosell shows Washington's Offense breakdown a defense with great play design.#FlyEaglesFly vs #HTTC@DariusJButler | @PlaybooKFoley pic.twitter.com/1zo8xBgzfi— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) September 24, 2022
Reel of Washington’s explosive passes so far. I love the concepts Scott Turner uses and how he utilizes them for specific coverages that he seems to call at the right times. Inside & outside 3-level vertical stretches (Levels & Cobra/Redskin), Quarters beaters, 3 beaters and more pic.twitter.com/sIV6noiB4k— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2022
A lot of Washington’s explosives allowed are just poor communication and route distribution. This stack distribution gets totally screwed up and they get caught with their pants down in public. I’d attack with stacks & bunches using various release patterns. pic.twitter.com/lw0MaI35od— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2022
Might Logan Thomas be Carson Wentz’s go-to target against the Eagles' loaded secondary? We have our best bets, an updated injury report and everything else you need to know for tomorrow's game. https://t.co/00wKmAS6y0— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) September 24, 2022
Prediction time. Keys to the game. Why the disciplined rush is important vs Hurts. How can they attack these CBs? Carson Wentz must continue to make good decisions. Eagles-Commanders. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/VtG4hAB7MU— John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022
Nick Sirianni has issued a CHALLENGE TO ALL #EAGLES FANS traveling to Washington for the game Sunday to force the #Commanders to use a silent cadence in their home stadium.— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 23, 2022
Lets make him proud. pic.twitter.com/S1Q9BNWVav
They can do something about it by winning. Otherwise nobody feels sorry for this team. https://t.co/Ny476ByLZA— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 25, 2022
Both inspiring and devastating in the same tweet lol https://t.co/EDw5vllPw7— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 24, 2022
One former Washington and Philadelphia quarterback takes a shot at another https://t.co/a8QJwlnVZI— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 24, 2022
Also, I looked at the full spiderweb of transactions that got Carson Wentz from North Dakota State in 2016 to the Washington Commanders in 2022.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 24, 2022
In total, the deals have involved 15 teams, 60 players and three future picks. (Big ups @pfref.)https://t.co/aULJB7SatN pic.twitter.com/F9EC3rENjU
Multiple NFL owners now say they believe Daniel Snyder could be pushed to sell Washington Commanders https://t.co/NBvyg0aDQA— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2022
#Bills S Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury and is out for 2022, per agent @jackbechta. The hope is for a full return from the herniated disc in 2023.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2022
Titans T Taylor Lewan (knee) out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/wNnXAS4H1m— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2022
The NFL fined #Bucs RB Leonard Fournette and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for unnecessary roughness in last week's fracas in New Orleans.#Bucs QB Tom Brady was not fined for his role.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 24, 2022
Packers place Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve; WR to miss next four games at leasthttps://t.co/olCBpvKqq0 pic.twitter.com/nkrS4HU07K— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 24, 2022
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management. https://t.co/dsKWFyFHGr— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 24, 2022
Look I didn't want to be the one to say it, but if the Bengals somehow fall to 0-3, Jessie Bates to Buffalo sure does make a lot of sense. https://t.co/66AiPigcVV— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 24, 2022
Ain’t no way pic.twitter.com/Xp7xKukalt— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) September 24, 2022
Will Bijan Robinson be the best RB in the NFL? Maybe. Will he have the value he has in the college game? Nope, not even if he’s the best RB in the NFL.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) September 24, 2022
Marvin Harrison Jr. is really playing in Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple Watch ❄️pic.twitter.com/3dGa6gXZvx— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 25, 2022
Panthers vs Redskins (2006)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) September 24, 2022
Week 12 pic.twitter.com/Pi5kPYks4j
10 years ago today: The "Fail Mary" happened.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2022
This was wild.
pic.twitter.com/BwVqfcfXv2
