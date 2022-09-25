Commanders vs. Eagles: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 3 point home underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. That line quickly rose to make the Eagles bigger favorites, and is now sitting at 6 points. The Over/Under also moved, going from 50 to 47 1/2.
Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they got exposed in the first half last week against the Detroit Lions. Washington is now 1-1, and will be facing two division games in a row.
First up is the Philadelphia Eagles who are on top of the world aftereasily beating Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.QB Jalen Hurts had another good game, and now faces the guy he replaced. Carson Wentz is playing the Eagles for the first time since the breakup that saw him get traded to the Indianapolis Colts two years ago.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Two DL out, Kam Curl ready to play https://t.co/T4RIohXPSw— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 23, 2022
Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) @ Washington Commanders (1-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 25 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOXA
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Philadelphia: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 391, Internet 825
Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +6, O/U 47 1/2
Prediction: Philadelphia 31 - Washington 27
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX) W 28-22
Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX) L 35-26
Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)
Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)
Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
