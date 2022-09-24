Washington elevates 2 DL from the practice squad; CB William Jackson now questionable with a back injury

The Washington Commanders announced two roster moves and a new injury designation for tomorrow’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. DE William Bradley-King and DT Benning Potoa’e have both been elevated from the practice squad and will be available for tomorrow’s game. Potoa’e was elevated last week, but was not active due to Jonathan Allen being able to play with his groin injury. William Bradley-King has not been elevated this year, but saw playing time last season during his rookie year.

Washington’s defensive line has been banged up since Week 1 when they lost rookie DT Phidarian Mathis due to a torn meniscus. Jonathan Allen suffered a groin injury, but played through it last week. He was going to be on a more limited snap count vs the Lions but Daniel Wise left the game with a mild high-ankle sprain. Casey Toohill suffered a concussion last week, and both of those players have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. James Smith-Williams is also listed as questionable with an abdominal strain. That’s a lot of injuries for the defensive line, and Washington has been scrambling to get warm bodies that are available on game days.

Washington has been pretty healthy at cornerback this year, but their depth is pretty inexperienced. William Jackson III is a starter, but is now listed as questionable with a back injury that didn’t show up on the report all week. Washington’s other starters are Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste. Behind them is rookie Christian Holmes and a pair of young CBs that were claimed off of waivers at final roster cutdowns. Rachad Wildgooose has been active on gamedays the last two weeks, but rookie Tariq Castro-Fields hasn’t. If Jackson can’t play, Castro-Fields could be activated for more depth.