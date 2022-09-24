College Football Week 4 open thread

Week 4 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 3 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.
Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Georgia -45, O/U 62
Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) @ #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Alabama -40 1/2, O/U 58 1/2
Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Ohio State -19 1/2, O/U 57 1/2
Maryland Terrapins (3-0) @ #4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Michigan -17, O/U 64 1/2
#5 Clemson Tigers (3-0) @ #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -7, O/U 55 1/2
Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) @ #6 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -13 1/2, O/U 53
#7 USC Trojans (3-0) @ Oregon State Beavers (3-0), 9:30 pm
DraftKings odds: USC -6, O/U 70 1/2
Norther Illinois Huskies (1-2) @ #8 Kentucky (3-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Kentucky -27, O/U 54
#10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) @ #23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas A&M -2, O/U 50
#20 Florida Gators (2-1) @ #11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Tennessee -11, O/U 63
Connecticut Huskies (1-3) @ #12 NC State Wolfpack (3-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: NC State -38, O/U 49 1/2
#13 Utah Utes (2-1) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2), 10:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Utah -16, O/U 54
Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) @ #14 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Penn State -28, O/U 61 1/2
#15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) @ Washington State Cougars (3-0), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Tennessee -6 1/2, O/U 57 1/2
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) @ #16 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -21, O/U 65
#17 Baylor Bears (2-1) @ Iowa State Cyclones, 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Iowa State -2, O/U 45 1/2
Stanford Cardinal (1-1) @ #18 Washington Huskies (3-0), 10:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Washington -13 1/2, O/U 62
Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) @ #19 BYU Cougars (2-1), 10:15 pm
DraftKings odds: BYU -21 1/2, O/U 50
#22 Texas Longhorns (2-1) @ Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas -7, O/U 61
Rhode Island Rams (2-1) @ #24 Pittsburgh Panthers (2-1), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Pittsburgh -35, O/U 56 1/2
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1) @ #25 Miami Hurricanes (2-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Miami -25 1/2, O/U 53
