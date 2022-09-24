All aTwitter: 24 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Game status for #PHIvsWAS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2022
--Kam Curl active
--Daniel Wise and Casey Toohill OUT
Cole Turner is healthy enough to play (he's not on the injury report at all) but Armani Rogers' emergence as a blocker and special teamer has made him a valuable player, per Ron Rivera. So, Rogers may still sit ahead of Turner on the depth chart— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 23, 2022
Brian Robinson out here. No sleeve, no bandage. pic.twitter.com/Lg6DQZ1gIU— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 23, 2022
.@Commanders head coach @RiverboatRonHC joined @gmfb!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 23, 2022
He discusses Carson Wentz's start to the season, as well as going up against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday #PHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/c0BsGORh9y
Sunday is our “we are all commanders” celebration, first fans through gates will receive 1 of 3 rally towels designed by a local artists celebrating local HBCUs, the LGBTQ+ community, or Hispanic Heritage. These communities make the fabric of the DMV unique and glorious. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8HVWSCnrcM— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) September 23, 2022
Know before you go!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/TtFppYbRGT— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) September 23, 2022
Daron Payne (@94yne) with the bull rush. Puts the blocker on the ground. Keep it simple, keep it violent! #passrush #commanders #httc pic.twitter.com/f64UsWRinr— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 23, 2022
Daron Payne (@94yne) beats the over set inside with a swipe/swim. Gets pressure on the QB! #passrush #commanders #httc pic.twitter.com/qss7QD3ypO— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 23, 2022
Washington made some curious choices at DT this offseason, no doubt, but it also spent a 2nd round pick on one. Alas, Phidarian Mathis got hurt in Week 1. The team also likes Daniel Wise, and he got hurt in the 1H last week. On their 6th DT this week.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 23, 2022
Run D is messy regardless. https://t.co/VdfKZr2arH
Stats can be misleading. You can't take away the Swift run for 50 & the St. Brown run for 58 but if you did...— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 23, 2022
Detroit rushed 22 times for 83 yards for a 3.8 avg
Wouldn't call that gashing a run defense
Brief rundown of my notes on Washington’s defensive structure. pic.twitter.com/9BATZ2x7wI— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 23, 2022
The Eagles added more firepower since that game, of course, with WR AJ Brown.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022
Teams typically don't use a spy that often. Limits what you can then do in coverage etc. Can see it on occasion; in re-watching last year didn't see it often. Disciplined rush is the key more than anything. in open field, Hurts will dodge any LB.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022
DL coach Jeff Zgonina on how the Commanders will try to limit Jalen Hurts: "We have a game plan installed and we'll follow our game plan" pic.twitter.com/I7KFoVvP52— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 23, 2022
Jeff Zgonina on Montez Sweat: "His play has been outstanding. He doesn't have the numbers yet. Once he breaks through I see a landslide. He works very hard. He's a student of the game. he's studying -- he's always been that way. Once it clicks he'll start rolling."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2022
Still can't get away from this rep looking at Philly's OL run game. Holcomb has to react quicker and get into that backside A gap. His first steps took him out of the play before the back even got the handoff... I just know Philly is looking forward to this matchup. pic.twitter.com/fgVSP64ZnX— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 23, 2022
Rivera says he thought linebacker Cole Holcomb played "anxious" against the Lions and chatted with him this week about that: "You got to relax. Stop trying to think you have to do everything," he said he told Holcomb.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 23, 2022
Washington should use Shaka Toney on Mailata side for a couple of pass rushes and see what happens.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 23, 2022
Go home PFF, you're drunk.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 23, 2022
Washington's defense is rated better than its offense? pic.twitter.com/lcawlI8dDX
Jay Gruden on those defensive lapses: "They're not playing as one. They're not flying to the ball as they should. ... They missed waaaay too many tackles. You can't have a (RB) fall down, get back up, make four people miss and score a touchdown on 3rd and 15. That's unheard of." https://t.co/NjWiB8dh06— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 23, 2022
According to PFF, Washington has the 6th highest special teams grade in the #NFL.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 23, 2022
How?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/M9LFe82EV3
The "it's early, let it play out" crowd is right about that but at this point it really is the only argument the anti Wentz crowd has— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 23, 2022
Yes it is possible he could still perform poorly but the early returns are strong#HTTC
I don't know if Matt Ryan is done or not but I doubt having Leonard last week would have had them improve on their zero point output— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 23, 2022
Sure would help Carson Wentz if Chase Young was playing this year, don’t you think? Why are you trying so hard to give Matt Ryan a pass when if the roles were reversed you’d be praising Ryan and slamming Wentz. Why do you hate Carson Wentz?— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 23, 2022
MEANWHILE - in reality land…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 23, 2022
Wentz is tied for the league lead with 7 TD’s and is 2nd in the NFL in passing yards per game (325). He’s 7th in the NFL in QBR, while Ryan sits at 33rd.
Washington is 7th in the NFL in PPG at 27.5 while Indy is dead last!
Yeah - I kept receipts pic.twitter.com/OiOooRtCnr
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2022
@orthovirginia Training Center at Commanders Park pic.twitter.com/2Nk6so7br8
First episode back and some big declarations were made by the rookie: @Tress_Way is the funniest guy on the team— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2022
season 2 https://t.co/f0ZgOBk7EO pic.twitter.com/IAdOU1Cnj3
Question of the day: who would be the worst roommate on the team— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2022
....we did not mean to start any drama pic.twitter.com/grwBZy0XeW
Washington Commanders COO Greg Resh is leaving the organization, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed (1st by @JPFinlayNBCS). His exit is significant for a front office that has undergone multiple changes for various reasons in the last couple of years.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 23, 2022
Commanders exec Greg Resh was front and center in the club’s hunt for a new stadium. @whoisjwright: “Our organization owes him a debt of gratitude, and we wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his hometown, Baltimore.”— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 23, 2022
My @FOS story⤵️ https://t.co/WeHXCkclR4
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles https://t.co/QbybFgxSBP pic.twitter.com/pF7NMR3v9R— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) September 23, 2022
#49ers TE George Kittle, who has been dealing with a groin injury, is off the injury report and will play Sunday.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2022
Why are the Russell Wilson/Nathaniel Hackett Broncos struggling? What's the driving force behind the Giants' surprising 2-0 start? Is Matt Ryan cooked in Indianapolis? @BuckyBrooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebookhttps://t.co/0CFpcjxQb2 pic.twitter.com/luGAstCl0X— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 23, 2022
Highest % of man coverage from Week 2:— PFF (@PFF) September 24, 2022
Dolphins (73.5%)
Chargers (59%)
Steelers (52.6%)
Week 2 Man and Zone Coverage Analysis ⬇️https://t.co/anpJWHOBF4
Not sure why I saw the French version of the tweet, but this is a very good article on current defensive philosophies. https://t.co/kHwNK4Gzmk— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 24, 2022
This angle is wild. Catch of the year so far by George Pickens. pic.twitter.com/B2GGbA2c4l— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2022
.@RiverboatRonHC's throwback jersey pic.twitter.com/snbUuu8Pr8— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 23, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...