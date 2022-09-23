Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Two DL out, Kam Curl ready to play

The final injury report for the Washington Commanders has been released, and they have ruled two players on the defensive line out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. DE Casey Toohill left last week’s game against the Lions with a concussion and has been in the protocol all week. He has been on the side field at practice and will have to try to clear the protocols for next week’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas. Joining him on the side field has been DT Daniel Wise who was also injured in Week 2. Wise has a high ankle sprain that has been described as a milder one by Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Washington’s depth was already thin after losingrookie DT Phidarian Mathis(meniscus) in Week 1, and Chase Young still recovering from his ACL tear. They added rookie John Ridgeway off of waivers from the Cowboys this week, and picked up Donovan Jeter and Bennings Potoa’e available on the practice squad. James Smith-Williams has been the #2 DE with Young out, and he popped up on the injury report yesterday with an abdominal injury. He is listed as questionable, but sounded optimistic when describing the injury as a tweak from over-exerting himself.

David Mayo is the Commanders #3 LB and got some playing time last week. He is listed with an ankle injury for the first time this week, and is now listed as questionable for the Eagles game. Starter Cole Holcomb has been dealing with a quad injury, but had the same injury report last week and played 100% of the snaps against the Lions.

Kam Curl has been cleared to play, and doesn’t have any injury designation for Week 3. Curl injured his thumb in the Commanders 2nd preseason game against the Chiefs and had surgery before the season started. He has transitioned from a cast on his thumb, to a less restrictive wrap that he will likely wear during the game.

One other injury not that Head Coach Ron Rivera talked about today. Cole Turner was picked in the 5th round this year, and looked like a good potential weapon for Carson Wentz in this offense. A hamstring injury in training camp kept him off the field, and now he is healthy but might continue to be a healthy scratch. He was inactive in Week 1 and it was said they wanted him to get another week of practice in. He was inactive again last week, and got another week of practice in with the team. Today, Rivera said that it’s hard to take rookie TE Armani Rogers out of the active lineup since he is so important on special teams. Turner is the #4 TE on this team, and it might take an injury to see the field unless something changes soon.