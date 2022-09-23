Daily Slop: Carson Wentz ‘excited’ to play Eagles for the first time; Commanders defense counting on improvement from within

Washington Commanders' defense must do more to help explosive offense - Washington Commanders Blog- ESPN

The first two games of 2022 revealed what the Commanders' offense can do. It just needs the defense to do its part.

Eagles are really Commanders' biggest rival

Forget those ‘We Want Dallas’ chants of yesteryear. Philadelphia is the modern-day rival of the Washington Commanders. Eagles fans are the enemy within Washington’s borders and it’s getting personal.

DC Sports Huddle: Can the Commanders defense be fixed in time? - WTOP News

Can the struggling Commanders defense be fixed in-season and can Carson Wentz win his first matchup against his former team? The WTOP Sports team answers.

Curtis Samuel, healthy again, adds a spark to the Commanders offense - The Washington Post

Samuel, who was injured throughout 2021, has been a strong contributor to Washington's offense so far this season.

Inside the Eagles' 2020 QB shift that altered careers for Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz - Philadelphia Eagles Blog- ESPN

A combination of Wentz's poor play, Hurts' charisma, and strained relationships led the Eagles to make an organizational 180 at quarterback in 2020.

Carson Wentz vs. Eagles: Key questions as he faces his former team for first time - The Athletic

Drama will be high as Wentz, once touted as Philadelphia's franchise savior, faces his replacement, Jalen Hurts, for the first time.

Wentz's time in Philly included MVP play, benchings - Washington Commanders Blog- ESPN

Wentz faces the Eagles for the first time since the 2021 trade. Before he does, we look back at the highs and lows.

Commanders’ defense counting on improvement from within vs. Eagles - The Athletic

Kamren Curl is set to return, which should help. Meanwhile, Montez Sweat is hoping for his offseason work to translate to production.

Kam Curl returns to Commanders practice - The Washington Post

Curl, who hurt his thumb during Washington’s preseason game against Kansas City, had never before missed time with an injury.

'A team guy right to the end': Reflecting on the legacy of Washington Legend Jerry Smith ahead of Pride Night Out

'Tight-knit brotherhood' among teammates meant the world to Smith who hid his sexuality out of fear of losing what he loved.

Carson Wentz 'excited' to play Philadelphia Eagles for the first time - NBC Sports Washington

Carson Wentz describes his excitement facing the team that drafted him and reflects on his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amon-Ra St. Brown roasts Commanders after Lions’ Week 2 win - NBC Sports Washington

St. Brown hasn't forgotten the Commanders drafted Dyami Brown 30 spots ahead of him in 2021.

From what Jonathan Allen has seen, Chase Young ‘is close’ to recovering from ACL tear - NBC Sports Washington

Young 'looks good' as of now in his recovery process, Allen said.

Jahan Dotson emerging as one of Washington's most potent red zone threats

Dotson is only two weeks into his rookie season, and he's already become one of the team's most productive red zone threats.

Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher nominated for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Mitchell and Fletcher are considered to be among the greatest players in franchise history with nearly two decades of combined experience playing for the Burgundy & Gold.