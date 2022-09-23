All aTwitter: 23 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#PHIvsWAS injury report— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2022
The return of 8️⃣2️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2022
An inside look at Logan Thomas’ comeback journey
Commanders Log: Episode 4
LB Jamin Davis said his since-deleted IG post was just meant as a joke; said he and Jack Del Rio laughed about it. Said he deleted when he saw how people were taking it.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 22, 2022
Thursday work— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2022
https://t.co/zy97J067C4 pic.twitter.com/oKI2LeiX3H
"I think he would be joyous and thankful that times have changed. If he could be here to see this, it would just be the best situation ever."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2022
At the end of the first quarter Sunday, Jerry's sister will take the field in a ceremony honoring her late brother
Hold up - we can’t even get an answer on what capacity actually is?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 23, 2022
Yes I love studying his concepts— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 22, 2022
Just found the cut up I made went writing about Turner this offseason and some of the ways he gets to Dagger. 2x2 from 12 personnel, 2x2 from 11, trips from 11, 2x2 motion to trips, throw a jet sweep fake in there, run from empty. pic.twitter.com/EVLCOoNmBB— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 22, 2022
Nobody pay attention to the fact that the Nickel is to the weak safety’s side. I forgot to switch them when I switched the RB to the far side.— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 22, 2022
In honor of #PHIvsWAS: the first TD from 2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7DfHkylFiR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2022
I don’t like Ron’s philosophy that if 6 plays were different, Commanders would have beat Lions.— David Riedman (@david_riedman) September 22, 2022
If 6 plays went different for the Lion, it would be 56-0.
There were problems the whole game, you can’t just focus on a few big plays. Huge cop-out. @DeclassifiedWft #HTTC
Wasn’t ready to say it was better than Odell’s till I saw this angle. Odell’s<— Use Code “Billy” for 10% off Whole Barstool Store (@Billyhottakes) September 23, 2022
pic.twitter.com/CjwGfpYjwl
Oh…my…gosh @Flash_Garrett @Browns pic.twitter.com/Yun3nSxXFF— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 23, 2022
Steelers attempt a final play leading to a Browns defensive touchdown pic.twitter.com/9rE5k0qXzk— Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 23, 2022
Who would’ve thought the Steelers would be thinking: “what would the Jets do?” at this point of the season.— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) September 23, 2022
With a mini-bye before Week Four, Mike Tomlin says there will not be a QB change from Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. https://t.co/tVpNXGg2B8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 23, 2022
Yes— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 23, 2022
I'm told this is a five-year deal, close to $50 million per year.— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) September 23, 2022
That's in the range of what the @NFL was originally gunning for when it opened up the process post-Pepsi. https://t.co/ZqmwiyEYR6
Most go routes run this season— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2022
Marquise Brown 37
George Pickens 36
Jahan Dotson 32
DeVonta Smith 31
Ja'Marr Chase 30 pic.twitter.com/hGrhav8j4r
Jahan Dotson breaking records but Treylon Burks? PFF losing it. https://t.co/NSKf7RbaIV— Tyler (@WFTeamer) September 22, 2022
