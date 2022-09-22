NFL Week 3 Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are 1-1 and suffered losses by a field goal or less last week. The Browns let their old friend Joe Flacco throw 4 TDs and over 300 yards on his way to a 31-30 victory with the New York Jets. The Steelers lost 17-14 to the New England Patriots. Both teams have new starting QBs this year as they move onto the next stage of their team histories. The Steelers are trotting out Mitch Trubisky until its time to move onto the Kenny Pickett era, while the Browns have Jacoby Brissett at QB while they wait for Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension to end.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 22nd | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

TELEVISION: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 807) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Amazon Prime

DraftKings odds: Browns -4, O/U 38

Prediction: Steelers 18 - Browns 16

