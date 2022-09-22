Future Hogs - Week 3: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Week 3 of the college football season did not feature as many big upsets as last week. No top ten teams lost, but 11th-ranked Michigan State fell to Washington, 12th-ranked BYU lost to Oregon, and 13th-ranked Miami lost to Texas A&M. Arkansas, Wake Forest, and Florida had close calls, but emerged victorious. Looking ahead to Week 4, I can’t wait for that matchup of undefeated juggernauts: Kansas vs. Duke. Don’t sleep on each team’s point guard...I mean quarterback.

Below is a list of players that stood out to me with their performances in Week 3. Let me know what you think and feel free to add players that you think could help the Commanders.

Michael Penix, Jr., QB – Washington

Maybe the fifth-year transfer from Indiana was familiar with Michigan State’s defense because Michael Penix, Jr. shredded it. The QB went 24 of 40 for 397 yards and four touchdowns, making accurate throws deep downfield and fitting some passes into tight windows. Injuries are a big knock against him, having experienced season-ending injuries every year of his career.

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB – Minnesota

Arguably the best running back in college football heading into last season, Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a foot injury in his first game that ended his season. Healthy this year, Ibrahim has been incredibly productive. The senior rushed for 202 yards on 23 carries, finding the endzone three times against Colorado.

Johnny Wilson, WR – Florida State

I’ve focused on big wideout’s because size is the only thing missing from Washington’s wide receiving corps. Johnny Wilson might be the biggest wide receiver in college football at 6’7”, 235lbs. You might think he wouldn’t be athletic, but he is and has great body control. The redshirt sophomore transfer made seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. If he can’t hack it at WR, he’s an excellent candidate to convert to a move tight end.

Cade Stover, TE – Ohio State

Recruited as a linebacker, Cade Stover is a tight end that should contribute in the run and pass game. The tight end is a more than capable blocker and a load to bring down at 6’5”, 255lbs. He only hauled in three catches but they went for 83 yards. That’s pretty impressive for a tight end with all the talent at wide receiver Ohio State has. And hey, if he can’t hack it at tight end, move him back to linebacker.

CJ Stroud with a dot to Cade Stover pic.twitter.com/QNlmcSuvMF — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) September 17, 2022

Andrew Raym, C – Oklahoma

Chase Roullier is arguably the Commanders’ best offensive lineman. A significant injury cut his 2021 season short and it looks like the same will be true in 2022. I expect him to recover, but if there are concerns about his health or play going forward, Andrew Raym would be worth consideration. The junior has good size and is very good drive blocking. This weekend, he opened up holes for Eric Gray, helping him rush for 113 yards on 11 carries.

Eric Gray has been gashing Nebraska all day with that explosive athleticism that has him viewed as a top SR RB in the 2023 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/bWxBP7gV8K — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 17, 2022

Jayson Ademilola, DT – Notre Dame

Notre Dame got its first win of the season in large part because of the play of their defensive line. Both of their defensive tackles were impressive, but I’m focusing on Jayson Ademilola here because of his quickness and his hand usage. He tallied four tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. If the Commanders want to get a little quicker in the middle of their defensive line, Ademilola fits the mold.

Ivan Pace, Jr., LB – Cincinnati

A senior transfer from Miami of Ohio, Pace has been solid in the middle of the Bearcats defense. He had a productive day against his old team with eight tackles, two for a loss, and a sack. Pace has a knack for eluding blockers and has a nose for the football.

Was only a matter of time before Ivan Pace Jr. made a play against his former team. pic.twitter.com/jhQq6Wd6Q9 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 17, 2022

Jalen Kimber, CB – Florida

After a tough loss to Kentucky, Florida bounced back with a close win over South Florida. Jalen Kimber, a redshirt sophomore, played a big role in the win. He had three tackles, a pass breakup, and a pick six. A transfer from Georgia, Kimber did a great job of staying in phase with receivers and breaking on passes.

Jalen Kimber - best DB performance all season. First pick 6 in nearly 4 years. Looked like an every down lockdown corner and did so with a hand injury pic.twitter.com/Yk0oIlWpMw — Blue-Orange Gator (@blueorangegator) September 18, 2022

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – Penn State

Were you disappointed when the Commanders did not draft Jaquan Brisker? I was. So why not draft his former teammate? He plays less in the box than Brisker, but is better on the backend of the defense. The senior had five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception in the Nittany Lions’ road win over Auburn. The Commanders like versatile safeties and Brown can do a little bit of everything.

"That is picture perfect."



Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown with a textbook interception for @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/BdPWdUBc41 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 17, 2022

Kaylon Brown, DB – North Texas

A lot of people were disappointed with Dax Milne’s decision-making returning the ball against Detroit. Many people long for the good ol’ days when we were known as the Football Team and had DeAndre Carter returning kicks. Kaylon Brown for North Texas is a talented returner, taking a kickoff back 99 yards to the house against UNLV. The only problem is he’ll only have a chance to make a team as a returner as he doesn’t have any defensive stats.