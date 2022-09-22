All aTwitter: 22 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Commanders RB Brian Robinson is on the field for the first time since his shooting. pic.twitter.com/z26MeIPk9v — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Signed DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad

--Placed OL Nolan Laufenberg on the Reserve/Practice Squad Injured List pic.twitter.com/4lSwBurOar — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 21, 2022

New to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame



From their first game as the @Commanders in Week 1, the uniform worn by @94yne. pic.twitter.com/18yo8VuKVU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 21, 2022

I’m getting REALLY sick of watching Holcomb play like pic.twitter.com/F1NxFdcDnp — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 21, 2022

Leaving a crossed THIS wide open in the middle of the field is EGREGIOUS!



Love how the announcers circled Mayo before the play pic.twitter.com/R94xXxWUUO — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 21, 2022

Honestly, there's got to be a few linebackers on practice squads around the league that are better than David Mayo. He was serviceable to a small degree last year, but this year it is an unmitigated disaster thus far. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) September 21, 2022

Thru 2 games Washington is giving up 29 points per game, 404 yards per game and 6.6 yards per play. For Ron Rivera though it's still too early to consider personnel changes.https://t.co/3jAI11hF5T — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022

It is worth pointing out that defense has been without Kam Curl and Chase Young. Both will help, Curl could be back this week, Chase eligible in 3 weeks https://t.co/L4SExYfU4b — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022

For Commanders fans - what do you have more faith in — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022

Coach Rivera announces that our training facility will be officially renamed



@orthovirginia | https://t.co/2jSmgT8AvK pic.twitter.com/bhqDQyHt2p — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 21, 2022

Carson Wentz warming up. He will face the Eagles for the first time this weekend since they traded him after the 2020 season pic.twitter.com/ntKF3YQDPK — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022

I'm old enough to remember when literally everyone in the media thought Matt Ryan was a clear upgrade over Carson Wentz and some of the fanbase questioning if he was even an upgrade over Taylor — Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) September 21, 2022

I feel like Matt Ryan is an innocent bystander that is catching strays intended for Jim Irsay — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 21, 2022

LMAO. Speak for yourself. All I heard all off season from Colts fans was we got a milk dud and Ryan is going to help them win games. I’m gonna troll them an Ersay all season. You can choose not to if you want. pic.twitter.com/U9ltCSBw1B — Commander Stan, Cobra CEO (@commanders_win) September 21, 2022

This billboard in Philly has me expecting tons of Eagles fans at FedEx Field on Sunday. ( @dickyfrom843). pic.twitter.com/N7o4caqpDy — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 21, 2022

Carson Wentz: “I’m sure the Eagles fans will travel well… Hopefully we’re still dominating the stands” pic.twitter.com/hKUpRdSeLE — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022

I feel like this Sunday is a massive measuring stick for this team and this coaching staff. Ron has a chance to show early on if we can hang in this division. Obviously everyone expects us to get smacked so we will see… — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 21, 2022

The gap between Aaron Donald and everyone else on the defensive tackle chart is in midseason form already.



Double team rate as a defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle (y).



(ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/bLR78Irf1f — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 21, 2022

#Bucs QB Tom Brady is, in fact, practicing today, a new decision that Brady was OK with because he felt good enough. Coach Todd Bowles had said Monday that Brady and WR Julio Jones would have Wednesdays off. But that changed today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Networkhttps://t.co/Afyr2OXoRU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 22, 2022

I think the lack of widespread coverage of Favre’s case is multi faceted…

-Race/racism/bias is a factor. Absolutely.

-Favre has been retired +10yrs, Vick was in his prime

-Vick’s crimes were violent, while Favre’s are financial. Not ‘sexy.’



Prison warranted for both, IMO — Jackie Pepper ✊ ☮️ (@Jackie_Pepper) September 22, 2022

Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, attorneys for over 40 former Washington Commanders employees, issued a statement on Robert Sarver selling the Suns and Mercury. pic.twitter.com/B1v1JsDK2d — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 21, 2022

I didn't know they could do that . pic.twitter.com/WPyP3S15hh — The Depths Below (@DepthsBeIow) September 18, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: