Commanders vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report: Kam Curl was a full participant in practice today

The Washington Commanders(1-1) enter their Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) as big hime underdogs. They are also dealing with some significant injuries that have forced roster moves and position changes. Rookie RB Brian Robinson was set to be the team's starter, but he was shot twice during an attempted carjacking on August 28th. He was placed on IR, and isn't eligible to play until Week 5.

Fellow rookie DT Phidarian Mathis tore his meniscus in Week 1 and had season-ending surgery. Starting center Chase suffered a knee injury that is expected to cause him to miss significant time, and possibly the rest of the season. Backup DT Daniel Wise suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but it's being called a mild one.

Some of Washington's injured players are on track to return to action Wes Schweitzer suffered a hamstring injury vsin Week 1 and was out last week. He was a full participant in practice today. Schweitzer has been named the starting center and will play there if he continues to have a healthy week. He won the RG position after free agent signing Trai Turner dealt with a quad injury and couldn't practice or play in August.

Starting safety Kam Curl suffered a thumb injury in the Commanders 2nd preseason game and had surgery. He missed both games, and has been wearing a cast to practice while working in the side field. He was a full participant in today's practice and is expected to play on Sunday. His replacement, Darrick Forrest, will also be worked into the defense after some positive play in relief of Curl.

There was some concern with Jonathan Allen's Week 1 groin injury last week and he was given a late questionable designation. He ended up playing 85% of the snaps due to the Daniel Wise injury. The team wanted to play him less, but their DL depth was tested again.

Three players didn't practice today. DE Shaka Toney is dealing with an illness. DE Casey Toohill left Sunday's game with a concussion and is still in the protocol. Daniel Wise has the high ankle sprain, but the team has not placed him on IR yet.

Cole Holcomb showed up on the injury report last week with a quad injury. He said the only way he would miss the game was if something was broken. He played every snap on defense, but is listed as limited for today's practice. Trai Turner is still listed as limited with a quad injury, but played every snap on offense last week. Saahdiq Charles wasn't on last week's injury report, but is now listed with a shoulder injury, and he was also limited today.