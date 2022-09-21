Ron Rivera Presser: Every time Jalen Hurts has the ball in his hands it’s a run pass option; with him it’s all about discipline

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice No. 1 of Eagles week https://t.co/Ykw5ih7zkd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 21, 2022
Injury report:
Commanders injury report for Wednesday:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 21, 2022
Full -- Kam Curl (thumb), Jonathan Allen (groin), Wes Schweitzer (hamstring)
DNP -- Shaka Toney (illness), Casey Toohill (concussion), Daniel Wise (ankle)
Limited -- Cole Holcomb (quad), Trai Turner (quad), Saadhiq Charles
OrthoVirginia:
Ron Rivera, wearing an OrthoVirginia shirt, opened his presser with a statement about the team's new partner while co-owner Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright watch.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022
That’s ... different. pic.twitter.com/DtZMeJHSD6
Carson Wentz:
Nothing has surprised Rivera about Wentz. The team is learning what he is capable of and how he can help the football team.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2022
Wentz is second in the league in passing yards
Jamin Davis:
Ron Rivera thought Jamin Davis played well vs. Detroit. Said there's still room for improvement but "he did some nice things"— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 21, 2022
Asked which players on defense played well against Detroit, Rivera rattles off a bunch of players (Allen, Payne, McCain, James Smith Williams) and... Jamin Davis: "I thought Jamin played well. ... I thought he did some nice things."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 21, 2022
NFC East games:
Rivera says there's "extra emphasis" when gearing up for NFC East games, especially with Eagles coming this week. Rivera stressing discipline for his defense— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022
Rivera notes how you have to be disciplined when facing a QB like Jalen Hurts. Also , extra emphasis on the division games. "You want to win your division, you need to win your division games.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 21, 2022
Jalen Hurts:
Rivera said Jalen Hurts presents a lot of challenges, particularly in run-pass options. That requires a lot of discipline from the players, and the coaches will continue to drive that point home throughout the week— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2022
A.J. Brown:
Ron Rivera says Philly's offensive scheme isnt much different than last year, but AJ Brown is a major difference. Rivera brings up 10+ targets for Brown each game, a "bell cow" WR— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022
Rivera pointed out how important A.J. Brown is in the Eagles' offense. He's been targeted 21 times, which leads the team. The next receiver, DeVonta Smith, has 11— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Ron Rivera on why Jahan Dotson is a good red zone threat: "His route running is very precise very sharp. His cuts are very good and he presents a good target. One thing that's deceptive is his catch radius; he has a tremendous catch radius in spite of his size."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2022
Kam Curl:
Rivera on Curl being back on the field: "There's a familiarity with Kam's play. Very smart football player."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 21, 2022
Rivera said Kam Curl can give the Commanders a presence in the box, a little more so than the rest of the DB. Curl was at practice today, and Rivera seems very happy to have him back— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks to the media https://t.co/89EjCCVKWW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 21, 2022
Playing against the Eagles for the first time:
Carson Wentz says he’s grateful for his time in Philly and that life in the NFL “is a whirlwind.” He thinks Sunday will be fun. pic.twitter.com/d1QyaAYCYa— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz is addressing the media. Said it’s exciting to be playing against Philly this weeks. He has a lot of great memories and built a lot of relationships while he was there— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2022
“It’ll be fun:” Carson Wentz says he’s looking forward to facing the Eagles. He called his time there a “whirlwind,” but said he has good memories. pic.twitter.com/qAPqHZhbUe— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 21, 2022
On playing against Philly, Wentz said he’s sure there will be some emotions, but he doesn’t want to make the game bigger than what it is. More excited for the opportunity the week presents playing against a division opponent— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 21, 2022
Eagles fans:
Carson Wentz on Philly Fans. pic.twitter.com/8pgMthuyxM— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz: “I’m sure the Eagles fans will travel well… Hopefully we’re still dominating the stands” pic.twitter.com/hKUpRdSeLE— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz grinned when asked what it was like to play for the Eagles passionate fans: “It was a lot of fun. We had a lot of success. … Quite the city, quite the team, quite the fanbase.”— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 21, 2022
Added: “Obviously, being on the other end, it’ll be a little different hearing them.” pic.twitter.com/NilI5G8ir1
Time with the Eagles:
Carson Wentz on his “wild ride” in Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/ZzBAusofa4— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz on Philly: “I’m very grateful for my time there. But it does definitely catch you off guard [to leave when you expected to spend your whole career there]. Things change, and you got to learn and grow up and adapt.” pic.twitter.com/SYtvzBsp8E— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 21, 2022
Wentz opened up a bit about his time in Philly, said that so much has changed and he's grown a lot since those days. Said it was a wild ride and he was grateful for his time with the Eagles.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022
Chase Roullier:
Carson Wentz on Chase Roullier's injury: "My heart hurts for Chase. ... Seeing him go down, I think it was the second to last play, it really made my heart hurt."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz on Chase Roullier's injury: "My heart hurts for him."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 21, 2022
Roullier called out protections so that's an adjustment for Wentz and the offense this week.
Washington:
Wentz, on being in Washington: pic.twitter.com/sUjIt1Wpsy— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022
Daron Payne
Jalen Hurts:
Commanders' Daron Payne played with Jalen Hurts at Alabama, facing him Sunday when the Eagles come to town.— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 21, 2022
"We had to practice against him. We had to get yelled at by Coach Saban for containing him all the time, so I knew he was capable of doing all these things."
Hall of Fame jersey:
Talked to Daron Payne about this in the locker room. "It's pretty cool knowing I came from Birmingham, Alabama," he said. "A lot of kids don't make it from Birmingham. It's just awesome" https://t.co/g11a9I4tDk— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022
Darrick Forrest
Scheme:
Asked Darrick Forrest to clarify his comments post-game, when he said he felt like the Lions knew what Washington was doing. It wasn’t about his coaches or Washington’s scheme, he said. “I was just giving them credit.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022
Practice updates
Brian Robinson
Commanders RB Brian Robinson is on the field for the first time since his shooting. pic.twitter.com/z26MeIPk9v— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022
Brian Robinson. Half speed run at the end. pic.twitter.com/3sp0RpABzZ— John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2022
Side field
C Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) is working during individual drills. So is DT Jon Allen (groin).— John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2022
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz warming up. He will face the Eagles for the first time this weekend since they traded him after the 2020 season pic.twitter.com/ntKF3YQDPK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2022
Kam Curl
Another of Curl pic.twitter.com/9npquWNsBI— John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2022
RB drills
Pass blocking drills for the running backs: pic.twitter.com/Om35LyruXV— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 21, 2022
