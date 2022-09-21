All aTwitter: 21 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have placed C Chase Roullier on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/7zyXBGSQcq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2022
We have signed C Nick Martin— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2022
Washington is signing vet C Nick Martin, as @RapSheet reported. Martin started four years with Houston from 2017-20; spent last season as a backup with the Raiders; was cut this summer, put on PS and released. Vet backup for new starting C Wes Schweitzer.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2022
One note on Chase Roullier: They're waiting for the swelling in his knee to go down before getting the 2nd opinion. Fear has been out 4 the year...Tough blow for Roullier, who worked hard to return from a brutal leg injury in '21. Busted ass, gets back, then another injury. Tough— John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2022
Ridgeway looks like a nice space eater on the inside. https://t.co/7hjXleO9ip— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 20, 2022
@JahanDotson is nominated for @pepsi Rookie of the Week‼️ AGAIN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2022
VOTE https://t.co/93UXUsuaTy pic.twitter.com/QGMBK6ci9l
Terry McLaurin. Speed. Adjustment. Hands. pic.twitter.com/J3wrKFBFEL— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022
Writing about this more tomorrow, but this drive shows the explosive potential of this #Commanders offense. Deep over to McLaurin for 35 yards. Leak to Samuel for 27 yards. Scissors to Logan Thomas for 20-yard TD. Even creativity to find Dotson on 2-pt conversion. So many weapons pic.twitter.com/yE1RTpcKxe— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 20, 2022
I mean, come on pic.twitter.com/OUhEgVnuX1— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 20, 2022
Couple things: DT Daniel Wise getting another look at his ankle; fear is a high ankle sprain -- but a milder version of one...— John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2022
Also: S Kam Curl has been cleared to return; getting fitted for a splint on his thumb but that's a good step for Washington's D.
Forest will continue to have a role; strengthens the 3 safety set as Curl can play in the box when Forest comes in for those situations. https://t.co/YtW23rL8eC— John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2022
The debilitating ARSB sweep worked in part because Detroit showed a similar action earlier on. Different formation, but look at the bottom of the screen and how WJ3 plays it both times: When he sees his man go to block BSJ, he dips inside. On the second snap, that's costly pic.twitter.com/2hnrHPwRNy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022
Darrick Forrest's aggression is what makes him fun to watch but it also can hurt him. Saw it vs. the Lions on the Josh Reynolds TD and on a few run plays where he came down to help but overshot his spot. He's a quasi-rookie, so still a lot to learn (and a lot to like too)— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022
This is not played well by Sweat. Doesn’t keep his shoulders square to the LOS and looses contain.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 21, 2022
Nice play here by St-Just however preventing a bigger gain. pic.twitter.com/TDE2Ez5EE5
A little stunt here by the interior (Allen and Payne occupy 3 Lions), leaving Davis free on the loop.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 21, 2022
Hint: this is how the Cowboys use Parsons, and SHOULD/COULD be how Davis is deployed in this defense given his athleticism. pic.twitter.com/H6r3u7NSd6
Carson Wentz has seven touchdown passes through two weeks of the season, the most by a Washington QB in franchise history.@BDO_USA | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2022
With @RealBramW as we discuss a big picture view after two games. Time to panic! No, it’s not. Fix things? Yep. Carson Wentz’s decision making. The D and more. The live show turned podcast. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/s3Klt6uFHQ— John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2022
Former Washington players on this list:— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) September 21, 2022
Donovan McNabb, Shaun Alexander, Larry Centers, Eric Metcalf, Henry Ellard, Irving Fryar, Nate Newton (in training camp with team in 1983), Mark Schlereth, Jessie Armstead, London Fletcher, Troy Vincent, Matt Turk and Brian Mitchell. https://t.co/ZjCj06SYu8
From the site on the sign: "NO guarantee that Carson will still be the starting QB when Washington comes to Philly in Week 10. If you want to say hello to Carson, this could be your only chance"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 21, 2022
Also: "The trip down to Washington... is a complete stadium takeover by our fans" https://t.co/THN8ORXokK
EPA per play through week 2 pic.twitter.com/EjEFP4QUyi— Owen Phillips (@owenlhjphillips) September 20, 2022
1. Bills - 2-0— Davor Lassen (@davelassen) September 21, 2022
2. Eagles - 2-0
3. Commanders - 1-1
---
30. Texans - ..1-1
31. Cowboys - 1-1
31. Cardinals - 1-1
Why are #Commanders fans so upset— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 21, 2022
They've beaten a division leader and lost on the road to a team tied for 1st in their division
From @gmfb: With injuries at WR mounting and Mike Evans facing a one-game suspension, the #Buccaneers are adding veteran WR Cole Beasley to the mix. pic.twitter.com/7TIGUUuMHS— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022
The #Bucs are signing former #Bills and #Cowboys WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad, per @MikeGarafolo. Tampa has been dealing with a flurry of receiver injuries and now bring in the veteran Beasley.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2022
From @GMFB: A look at Jerry Jones' comments on #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, what's next for #Jets QB Zach Wilson, and awaiting the ruling on #Bucs WR Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/tPgCZvCMvk— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022
Per source, the NFL sent a warning letter to Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers regarding his sideline activities on Sunday. Said the source as to Arians's behavior moving forward, "He'll comply." https://t.co/7VE694OnC6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 21, 2022
Legend pic.twitter.com/CRAbmA7SjX— Florida Boy Corey ☀️ (@floridaboycorey) September 20, 2022
tom brady looks like someone drew kevin bacon from memory pic.twitter.com/RPPpjeqBAD— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) September 20, 2022
Found out today that the @Capitals will no longer be using the organ for Caps games. I’ve had a great ride for 22 years- a Stanley Cup Ring -an Emmy - A Winter Classic and lots of great memories with friends.— Bruce Anderson (@Bruce_CapsOrgan) September 21, 2022
Thanks Caps fans for your support through the years!
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...