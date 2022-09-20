Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E2 (“Nobody Freak Out”)

There was a time when the Detroit Lions were an easy out for the team out of Washington. It’s been a long time since that time.

The 1-0 Washington Commanders took their show on the road to the Motor City...and got run over. We don’t need to dwell too hard on all the ins and outs and what-have-you’s here. What matters is that NFC East play begins in earnest this week with the Eagles in town. Thankfully, they look terrible this year.

The whiskey helps.

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official after show of @Commanders football, we will search for bright spots from last Sunday and plot a course to victory this coming week against the green machine.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!