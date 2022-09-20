Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders claim DT John Ridgeway off waivers, release DT Donovan Jeter

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday afternoon.

Week Two: Commanders Rookie Report

Let's take a quick look at how the Washington Commanders rookies did on their first road trip of the 2022 NFL season in week two.

Mistake after mistake doomed Commanders defense in loss to Lions - The Washington Post

Washington's defense gave up big plays against the Lions, and Coach Ron Rivera on Monday pointed out mistakes across every facet.

Ron Rivera laments explosive plays, blaming individual mistakes rather than scheme - Washington Times

There were six plays, in particular, that seemed to really bother Commanders coach Ron Rivera from Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. All six went for more than 20 yards, and half of those went for at least 49. He told reporters Monday that the errors boiled down to individual mistakes, rather than an entire group or scheme.

Commanders looking for consistency after roller coaster start to season

Washington showed highs and lows during its first two games. There is still time to correct things, but it must do so quickly.

Commanders defense collapses in Detroit, showing 2021 woes are far from fixed - The Athletic

There are people who still view the Commanders’ defense as a strength. After a disastrous showing in Detroit, it might be time to wake up.

Commanders’ defense exploited by bunch formations

Breaking down the Commanders’ issues defending bunch formations after Lions’ receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown exploited them

What the Commanders plan on doing at center without Chase Roullier - NBC Sports Washington

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team will likely place starting center Chase Roullier on short-term IR with a lower leg injury.

Jonathan Allen excited to face former college teammate Jalen Hurts - NBC Sports Washington

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen spoke with the Sports Junkies about facing his former college teammate, QB Jalen Hurts. Allen says he's not worried about being able to find a way to sack Hurts in Week 2.

Commanders look ridiculous

Why does the Commanders’ defense continue to underperform with so many first-round picks and highly paid players? It has to be coaching. This is getting ridiculous, Rick Snider writes.

