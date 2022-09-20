Washington Roster Moves: Veteran C Nick Martin signed with Chase Roullier expected to miss extended time

Update: Nick Martin officially signed

We have signed C Nick Martin — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2022

Update: Chase Roullier officially placed on IR

We have placed C Chase Roullier on the Reserve/Injured List pic.twitter.com/7zyXBGSQcq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2022

The Washington Commanders are dealing with multiple injuries on both of their lines. They made a move yesterday for the defensive line, claiming DT John Ridgeway on waivers from the Cowboys. The offensive line was missing RG Wes Schweitzer with a hamstring injury, and then they lost C Chase Roullier on the final drive of the Lions game on Sunday. Roullier is expected to miss significant time. He is seeking a second opinion and could require surgery. There haven’t been many details released about the injury, but it’s to his left leg(broke his right fibula last year), and they are reportedly looking at his kneecap and MCL. He was on crutches after the game, and will, at a minimum, go on short-term IR per Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera laid out the depth chart at center and it was pretty frightening. Wes Schwietzer would be the starter if he’s healthy, but that is still in question for this week after only practicing one day(Friday) on a limited basis last week. There are two offensive linemen on the practice squad who would be next in line. Wes Martin returned to the team this year, after being poached from Washington’s practice squad by the New York Giants. He was activated from the practice squad for yesterday’s game and played one snap. He was claimed off waivers and seen taking snaps at center in practice his first week back with the team. The team’s other available option is Jon Toth. Tyler Larsen is still on the Reserve/PUP list(Achilles) and won’t be available until Week 5 at the earliest.

The #Commanders are signing veteran C Nick Martin, source said, adding him to the 53-man roster. The former #Texans and #Raiders C adds plenty of experience, with 62 starts under his belt. Martin takes the place of C Chase Roullier (knee), who is heading to Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2022

The Washington Commanders have reportedly signed veteran center Nick Martin to either fill in as the starter while Schweitzer deals with his hamstring injury, or add to the PS depth the team is currently relying on. Martin was a 2nd round pick by the Houston Texans in 2016 who played at Notre Dame. He played for them through the 2020 season, and got a 3-year, $33 million contract extension at the start of the 2019 season. He spent last season as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders, and spent time with the New Orleans Saints.

While he was with the Texans he played at least 95% of the snaps after missing his rookie season following ankle surgery. He hasn’t been a starter in two years, and only played 7 snaps last season. Depending on Schweitzer’s health this week he could have an opportunity to play unless the team is really comfortable putting Wes Martin at center as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. If Schweitzer is healthy, Martin will be his main backup. Trai Turner, who was signed this offseason to compete for Brandon Scherff’s old spot will continue to start at RG while the line is shifter...again.