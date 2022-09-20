Washington Injury Update: Kam Curl cleared to return; Daniel Wise getting checked for high ankle sprain

John Keim has some Washington Commanders injury updates this morning. Backup DT Daniel Wise left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after playing 9 snaps with an ankle injury. Head Coach Ron Rivera said he was getting an MRI yesterday, but didn't have any other updates. Keim said the fear is he has a high ankle sprain, but it could be a milder one.

Washington's defensive line depth has been getting thin since game one when rookie Phidarian Mathis was lost for the season with a torn meniscus that he had surgery on last week. Donovan Jeter was signed and played against the Lions. He was released yesterday after Washington claimed John Ridgeway on waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Benning Potoa'e was also added to the practice squad and was elevated for the Lions game but wasn't activated when Jonathan Allen was cleared to play with a groin injury.

The good injury news comes from safety Kam Curl, who has been cleared to return from his thumb injury. He was hurt during the second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs and had surgery before the season started. He has been wearing a cast on his hand, but will now be fitted for a splint on his hand that will allow him to play. Curl was replaced in the lineup by second-year safety Darrick Forrest who will continue to have a role in the secondary when Curl is back in the lineup.