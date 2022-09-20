All aTwitter: 20 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2022
--Claimed DT John Ridgeway off waivers from Dallas
--Released DT Donovan Jeter
Cowboys hoped to re-sign NT John Ridgeway to practice squad this afternoon. But they lost him. Commanders were awarded Ridgeway on waivers. They weren’t the only team to submit a claim on the rookie fifth-round pick from Arkansas either, a person close to situation said.— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022
Are there any #NFLDraft prospects that would fit Washington on the IDL late in the draft?— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 22, 2022
John Ridgeway #99
Arkansas 6’5 321lbs 33 3/8 arms R-Senior
Walks the Center back before dumping the block and getting the sack! pic.twitter.com/NXUj8keI4U
New Commanders DT John Ridgeway played at Illinois State under HC Brock Spack. Prior to taking the Illinois State job, Spack was the DC at Purdue where he coached current Commanders Assistant DL Coach Ryan Kerrigan— T M (@reshmanuel) September 19, 2022
Give Erick Flowers a call https://t.co/PjdhQyzCJ9— Washington Run Down (@WashingtonRD21) September 19, 2022
Terry had a 75-yd tuddy on Aidan's 2nd sack, & Wentz saw it the entire way. I think Curtis & Terry's release confused the FS & he bit on CS, leaving Terry with a step or two on Okudah. The sack is unfortunate. Leno played spin well, Cosmi washed AH. Wentz takes a misstep. pic.twitter.com/yYFFmcfUxZ— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 19, 2022
Ok guys, 3rd & 15, lets rush 6, drop 5 back to the sticks, force the ball out quickly and rally down to make the ta... what just happened? pic.twitter.com/lcPXbjrZxw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 19, 2022
Here's Ron Rivera's explanation for what happened on the D'Andre Swift TD in the 3rd quarter: pic.twitter.com/v5CZaZkEkE— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2022
My guess for Rivera’s explanation would be Sweat was meant to peel off on a peel blitz. Davis/Holcomb appeared part of a stunt.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 19, 2022
I'm not defending Jamin Davis. Anybody who listens knows I've been skeptical of him being a starting LB since the first time I watched him play.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 19, 2022
But it's weird he's the only guy that gets singled out. There are several guys in the back-7 who have struggled dating back to 2021.
Jamin Davis just posted this clip on his Insta post… pic.twitter.com/Uk4c3ZqEhJ— (@WentzToMcLaurin) September 19, 2022
This… is something. He is far from the only 1 who warrants criticism. But his growth is pivotal to the D. https://t.co/1F13CEbOVI— John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2022
You can change defensive coordinators, but you can’t change scheme in a two-hour wednesday practice. They declared their strategy when they opened training camp - gotta make the best of it now.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 19, 2022
4. Have Ndamakung Suh on speed dial. They need a plug and play vet that don't need to practice.— Disco (@discoque5) September 19, 2022
Here's the most interesting part of the #Commanders pitiful defense so far through two games...— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 19, 2022
Last year, on third-down, they were 2nd worst (31st) in #NFL at 48.47% allowed.
This year, they are tied for 5th BEST (4-13 @ Det, 3-12 vs #Jags) at 28% allowed. @Commanders #NFL pic.twitter.com/oJMTZ1UPC7
Benjamin St. Juste was the #Commanders' highest graded regular on defense yesterday, via PFF.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 19, 2022
He allowed just one catch on four targets and had a PBU (that was nearly picked). Was in the slot 38 times and played 42 snaps as the team's 3rd CB.
Ron Rivera comes across as fine with Dax Milne taking kicks out of the end zone as long as he uses "discretion." On the one he ran out Sunday, where he got dropped at the 16, Washington wasn't able to account for a Detroit player on the coverage unit. Ron credited the Lions there— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 19, 2022
Highest graded Commanders players from yesterday's loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) September 19, 2022
- Charles Leno Jr.: 76.6
- Benjamin St. Juste: 73.8
- Jahan Dotson: 69.3
Dyami Brown has played a total of FOUR snaps this season.— Disco (@discoque5) September 20, 2022
Oh my. https://t.co/9D7slhWErR— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2022
Looking ahead, very few seats remain for next week's Eagles-Commanders matchup in DC. Mostly standing-room seats and $300 club-level seats left at this point:https://t.co/ej9MEzAwnS— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 18, 2022
Colts QBs over last 2 seasons— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2022
INT Attempts INT/Att
Carson Wentz 7 516 1.4%
Matt Ryan 4 80 5.0% pic.twitter.com/SXSmYGxJ41
Quick show of hands. Has anyone else noticed that Jim Irsay suddenly shut his pie hole about Carson Wentz?— Hogonthemountain (@Hogonthemount) September 19, 2022
QBs are going to miss 30% of their throws on their best days. That’s football. Yes, there’s more variance to his game than other QBs. But there’s a lot to be encouraged about so far. Can’t imagine watching this team right now and crying about Wentz.— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 19, 2022
It fits perfectly ( ) pic.twitter.com/wt5gp5dbcK— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 19, 2022
Here's a slowed down version of what happened between Kyler Murray and a fan after Sunday's game in Las Vegas: Keep an eye out around the 16-second mark.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2022
Great work by @CamCox12 who captured the entire ending on video.
Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/9ZcpoqlU6S
Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore have gone at it three sperate times over the years.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2022
Evans was suspended one game for what happened in 2017 — so another suspension would not be a surprise.
Here's a video of all three fights.pic.twitter.com/dRiCVN5WhE
Cousins now 2-10 on MNF. https://t.co/hIwv56YMol— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2022
Amazing Dane Jackson had movement after this. Really hope he is okay pic.twitter.com/LiZI9o9Xed— Mitch Lawson (@MitchLawsonML) September 20, 2022
The ambulance is out for Bills CB Dane Jackson— PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2022
Praying for nothing serious pic.twitter.com/Tkbl6E3Wqr
Real heroes do it differently https://t.co/igaKw8woj9— Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) September 18, 2022
