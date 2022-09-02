 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Injury Updates: Kam Curl reportedly has a thumb injury that may have required surgery

Kam Curl dealing with an injury

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Nicki Jhabvala

Starting safety Kamren Curl was at Thursday's practice in street clothes and wearing a sling/cast on his right arm. He hasn't practiced since Sunday when he left practice with trainers, and was not one of the handful of starters to get playing time vs the Ravens in Washington's final preseason game.

Head Coach Ron Rivera was asked about Kam Curl's injury status, but he deflected and used the NFL's injury reporting policy to avoid giving any kind of update. Teams do not have to provide the injury status of players during the season until game week. The Commanders first injury report for their season/home opener will be out on Wednesday.

Ben Standing from the Athletic is reporting that the injury is to Kam Curl's thumb, and he may have required surgery to repair it. No timetable was given for his return to the field, and there was no date given for when the surgery might have taken place.

Starting safety Kamren Curl suffered a thumb injury, according to sources, that may have required surgery.

The versatile defensive back had his right arm in a sling, and possibly a cast, while watching Wednesday’s practice.

If Curl does miss time, Washington will have to lean on their safety depth. Darrick Forrest has had a very good offseason, and received praise from reporters and coaches throughout the summer. He has been tapped for the team's Buffalo Nickel spot and has been rotating throught the team's defensive packages. Washington also kept Jeremy Reaves on the roster, and he is always ready to play when his number is called.

Never trust a player's injury assessment about themselves or teammates, but here was Bobby McCain on Kam Curl wearing a sling at practice.

Washington also announced a small roster move today, adding De'Jon "Scoota" Harris to the practice squad. He made the initial 53-msn roster, but was released, and replaced by veteran LB Jon Bostic.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...