All aTwitter: 2 September 2022 - the “Next Ten” edition

Welcome to the club!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2022
https://t.co/RuBWbWA5Cd pic.twitter.com/RgcxqxnVJZ
Why does this version of the song exist? This is NOT a FIGHT SONG! Who thought this would be a good idea? This is embarrassing and painful to hear. The woman has an amazing voice & hats off to her but I hope this is NEVER played in public again. https://t.co/1XKsCSRe1t— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) September 1, 2022
Timeline wall at the @Commanders Welcome Home Luncheon pic.twitter.com/2lT79S2lvM— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 1, 2022
The award was named after Sam Huff— John Keim (@john_keim) September 1, 2022
Offensive player of the year award (Named after Bobby Mitchell): WR Terry McLaurin.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 1, 2022
Emotional moment at the Luncheon; P Tress Way chokes up when saying, "Last year was my first season playing without my dad. I didn't start so hot, I wasn't hitting the ball too well." Way (ST player of the year) credited his coverage unit with helping him overcome his slow start.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 1, 2022
Episode tonight @ 7pm. By no means did I handle the Washington situation in a mature manner. But in life you have to live & make mistakes & you can’t react emotionally. I’m a better man that I am 4 years ago. I’m happy for my growth. Tune in tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQ0BVBwk0p— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) August 31, 2022
Ron Rivera On Brian Robinson pic.twitter.com/kTeR9YA7Uw— John Keim (@john_keim) September 1, 2022
J Will is going to hold down the fort between the tackles while B Rob heals. I’m okay with the plan to keep Gibson in a set role. https://t.co/V6fhtQEh3Z— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 1, 2022
Sheehan got the same thing I got from Ron yesterday..In that Jonathan Williams just might be RB1 on gameday with AG having a more specific role set for his skill set— Dre (@DCSportsDre) September 1, 2022
We have released LB Blake Martinez and claimed OL Tyre Phillips off waivers— New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2022
Details: https://t.co/zZyrzErTLw pic.twitter.com/aTiOIhGRHX
Aaron Donald did a sponsored media tour on Wednesday. At one point, a P.R. person actually interrupted an interview to shut down fair and reasonable questions about last week's helmet-swinging incident. https://t.co/wxUpz8uAYN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 1, 2022
I think the Titans have real disaster season potential.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 1, 2022
Run-first offense reliant on an old/declining RB coming off injury behind a bad offensive line, plus a downgrade at receiver after trading A.J. Brown.
And now Harold Landry down, eek.
Who is missing from this list? pic.twitter.com/Xm3YhRhvUX— FTA Sports (@advisors_team) September 1, 2022
Which teams will win a playoff game this season? pic.twitter.com/prQM3sA468— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 1, 2022
