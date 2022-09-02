 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hogs Haven 2022 Season Predictions

Past and present Hogs Haven writers predict division winners, individual award honors, the Super Bowl champion and more for the 2022 NFL season

By KyleSmithforGM
/ new
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade &amp; Rally Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

I was able to wrangle 12 current and former staff writers at Hogs Haven and harvest their vast football knowledge for predictions of the future. In the tenth annual edition of this series, the site's writers and analysts were asked to guess team and individual award winners for this season.

Enjoy the predictions below, and please add your own in the comments below, as we prepare to embark, once again, into the most wonderful time of the year.

Writers 1-4

﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas James Dorsett Tom Garrett
﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas James Dorsett Tom Garrett
NFC East Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
NFC North Packers Packers Packers Packers
NFC South Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers
NFC West Rams 49ers Rams Rams
NFC Wild Card Vikings Rams 49ers Cardinals
NFC Wild Card Cardinals Saints Lions 49ers
NFC Wild Card Commanders Cowboys Saints Cowboys
NFC Champion Rams Buccaneers Eagles Buccaneers
AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills
AFC North Bengals Ravens Bengals Ravens
AFC South Titans Colts Colts Colts
AFC West Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Ravens Bengals Chiefs Bengals
AFC Wild Card Chargers Chiefs Broncos Steelers
AFC Wild Card Broncos Broncos Ravens Patriots
AFC Champion Bills Bills Bills Bills
Super Bowl Champ Bills Bills Bills Bills
1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Panthers Bears Bears Texans
Comeback POY Derrick Henry Baker Mayfield Christian McCaffrey Derrick Henry
Coach of the Year Brandon Staley John Harbaugh Dan Campbell Todd Bowles
Offensive ROY George Pickens Kenny Pickett Drake London Skyy Moore
Defensive ROY Quay Walker Kaiir Elam Aidan Hutchinson Aidan Hutchinson
Offensive POY Cooper Kupp Justin Herbert Justin Jefferson Jonathan Taylor
Defensive POY Micah Parsons TJ Watt Aaron Donald TJ Watt
MVP Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB
Commanders Record 9-8 7-10 9-8 5-12
Commanders Playoff Finish 1-1 NA NA NA

Writers 5-8

﻿Category Scott Jennings KyleSmith4GM Aaron Lesher Ken Meringolo
﻿Category Scott Jennings KyleSmith4GM Aaron Lesher Ken Meringolo
NFC East Eagles Eagles Cowboys Commanders
NFC North Packers Packers Packers Vikings
NFC South Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers
NFC West Rams Rams Rams Rams
NFC Wild Card Cardinals Vikings Vikings Eagles
NFC Wild Card Vikings Cowboys Eagles Packers
NFC Wild Card 49ers Cardinals Commanders 49ers
NFC Champion Rams Rams Buccaneers Rams
AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills
AFC North Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals
AFC South Titans Titans Colts Titans
AFC West Chargers Chiefs Chargers Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Dolphins Raiders Chiefs Broncos
AFC Wild Card Chiefs Chargers Bengals Chargers
AFC Wild Card Bengals Dolphins Broncos Ravens
AFC Champion Bills Bills Chargers Bills
Super Bowl Champ Bills Rams Buccaneers Bills
1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Falcons Seahawks Falcons Bears
Comeback POY Jameis Winston JK Dobbins Chase Young Jameis Winston
Coach of the Year Sean McDermott Sean McDermott Brandon Staley Kevin O'Connell
Offensive ROY Chris Olave George Pickens Breece Hall Breece Hall
Defensive ROY Sauce Gardner Travon Walker Aidan Hutchison Ahmad Gardner
Offensive POY Jonathan Taylor Josh Allen, QB Justin Jefferson Joe Burrow
Defensive POY Micah Parsons Jalen Ramsey Myles Garrett Myles Garrett
MVP Josh Allen, QB Matt Stafford Justin Herbert Joe Burrow
Commanders Record 6-11 8-9 10-7 10-7
Commanders Playoff Finish NA NA 1-1 1-1

Writers 9-12

﻿Category Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler Andrew York Jamual Forrest
﻿Category Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler Andrew York Jamual Forrest
NFC East Eagles Commanders Eagles Eagles
NFC North Packers Vikings Packers Vikings
NFC South Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers
NFC West Rams Rams Rams 49ers
NFC Wild Card Saints Eagles 49ers Rams
NFC Wild Card Vikings Packers Cowboys Commanders
NFC Wild Card 49ers Cardinals Vikings Saints
NFC Champion Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers
AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills
AFC North Ravens Bengals Ravens Bengals
AFC South Titans Titans Colts Titans
AFC West Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers
AFC Wild Card Bengals Raiders Bengals Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Chargers Ravens Chiefs Raiders
AFC Wild Card Colts Dolphins Broncos Dolphins
AFC Champion Ravens Bills Bills Chargers
Super Bowl Champ Buccaneers Bills Bills Chargers
1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Texans Falcons Falcons Seahawks
Comeback POY Christian McCaffrey Chase Young Derrick Henry Jameis Winston
Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel Sean McDermott Brandon Staley Brandon Staley
Offensive ROY Chris Olave Breecce Hall Chris Olave Drake London
Defensive ROY Kyle Hamilton Lewis Cine Aidan Hutchinson Quay Walker
Offensive POY Lamar Jackson Justin Herbert Jonathan Taylor Dalvin Cook
Defensive POY Aaron Donald Micah Parsons Myles Garrett Joey Bosa
MVP Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Justin Herbert
Commanders Record 7-10 11-6 7-10 10-7
Commanders Playoff Finish NA 1-1 NA 0-1

Commanders and NFC East Predictions

  • Predictions for Washington’s performance continue to yo-yo dramatically from year to year. In 2020, none of the experts predicted Washington to win the East. In 2021, all of them did. This year, only two, Ken and Mark, predict that the Commanders will win the NFC East. Everyone else, except for Aaron (Cowboys), expects the Eagles to take the division.
  • In terms of the Commanders’ record, Mark is the most optimistic, at 11-6, with Aaron, Ken, and Jamual just behind at 10-7. Several writers, however, predict Washington will win at least one playoff game this year. Least optimistic? Tom, who has the Commanders finishing with a 5-12 record.
  • A majority of the writers (7) do not expect Washington to make the playoffs this year.
  • In the individual superlative categories, Chase Young was the only Commander who received votes: two for Comeback Player of the Year (Mark and Aaron).

Super Bowl Picks

  • There was a remarkable consistency in the predictions for conference champions this year. In the NFC, the Buccaneers (6), Rams (5), and Eagles (1) were the only teams chosen. In the AFC, the agreement was even stronger: Bills (9), Chargers (2), and Ravens (1).
  • The Super Bowl predictions were less scattered this year than last year as well. The top prediction for Super Bowl winner were the Bills (8), followed by the Buccaneers (2), Rams (1), and Chargers (1).

Other Prediction Trends

  • This year, there was only 1 category where there was unanimous agreement: AFC East winner (Bills). As a point of comparison, last year there were 4 such categories.
  • For the second year in a row, Brandon Staley (4) of the Chargers received the most votes for Coach of the Year. Chris Olave (3), the Saints WR that Washington passed over in the draft, narrowly led the Offensive Rookie of the Year category, while Aidan Hutchinson (4) had slightly more support in the Defensive Rookie of the Year slot. On the strength of a monstrous rookie campaign, Micah Parsons (3) matched Myles Garrett (3) in votes for Defensive Player of the Year, while Jonathan Taylor (3) was the most popular choice for Offensive Player of the Year. There was strong agreement that Buffalo’s Josh Allen (8) will be selected as the league MVP this year.
  • Six of us predicted that the Vikings and six more predicted that the 49ers would make the playoffs as a Wild Card in the NFC. On the AFC side, six of us predicted that the Broncos and six more of us predicted that the Bengals would make the playoffs as a Wild Card in the AFC.
  • The Falcons (4) narrowly edged out the Bears (3) as the prediction for the worst team in the NFL in 2022.

So there you have it; we’ve made all of our best guesses for the forthcoming NFL season. Now we get to enjoy the fruits of our labors and finally get to sit back and watch some football, and hopefully see the Commanders play well enough to make us proud.

After the confetti drops at Super Bowl LVII, I’ll be back to do a full accounting, at which time you can either mock us for our fortune-telling failures or erect virtual statues to praise and worship our infinite wisdom and foresight.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of our picks and share your predictions for the season in the comments section. Happy season kickoff day and HTTC!

Poll

How many games will the Commanders win in 2022?

view results
  • 11%
    4 or fewer
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    5 or 6
    (0 votes)
  • 55%
    7 or 8
    (5 votes)
  • 33%
    9 or 10
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    11 or 12
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    13 or more
    (0 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?

view results
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chiefs
    (0 votes)
  • 57%
    Bills
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Packers
    (0 votes)
  • 14%
    Buccaneers
    (1 vote)
  • 28%
    Someone else
    (2 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

