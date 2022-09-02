Hogs Haven 2022 Season Predictions

I was able to wrangle 12 current and former staff writers at Hogs Haven and harvest their vast football knowledge for predictions of the future. In the tenth annual edition of this series, the site's writers and analysts were asked to guess team and individual award winners for this season.

Enjoy the predictions below, and please add your own in the comments below, as we prepare to embark, once again, into the most wonderful time of the year.

Writers 1-4 ﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas James Dorsett Tom Garrett ﻿Category Bill-in-Bangkok Matt-in-Bris-Vegas James Dorsett Tom Garrett NFC East Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles NFC North Packers Packers Packers Packers NFC South Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers NFC West Rams 49ers Rams Rams NFC Wild Card Vikings Rams 49ers Cardinals NFC Wild Card Cardinals Saints Lions 49ers NFC Wild Card Commanders Cowboys Saints Cowboys NFC Champion Rams Buccaneers Eagles Buccaneers AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills AFC North Bengals Ravens Bengals Ravens AFC South Titans Colts Colts Colts AFC West Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs AFC Wild Card Ravens Bengals Chiefs Bengals AFC Wild Card Chargers Chiefs Broncos Steelers AFC Wild Card Broncos Broncos Ravens Patriots AFC Champion Bills Bills Bills Bills Super Bowl Champ Bills Bills Bills Bills 1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Panthers Bears Bears Texans Comeback POY Derrick Henry Baker Mayfield Christian McCaffrey Derrick Henry Coach of the Year Brandon Staley John Harbaugh Dan Campbell Todd Bowles Offensive ROY George Pickens Kenny Pickett Drake London Skyy Moore Defensive ROY Quay Walker Kaiir Elam Aidan Hutchinson Aidan Hutchinson Offensive POY Cooper Kupp Justin Herbert Justin Jefferson Jonathan Taylor Defensive POY Micah Parsons TJ Watt Aaron Donald TJ Watt MVP Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Commanders Record 9-8 7-10 9-8 5-12 Commanders Playoff Finish 1-1 NA NA NA

Writers 5-8 ﻿Category Scott Jennings KyleSmith4GM Aaron Lesher Ken Meringolo ﻿Category Scott Jennings KyleSmith4GM Aaron Lesher Ken Meringolo NFC East Eagles Eagles Cowboys Commanders NFC North Packers Packers Packers Vikings NFC South Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers NFC West Rams Rams Rams Rams NFC Wild Card Cardinals Vikings Vikings Eagles NFC Wild Card Vikings Cowboys Eagles Packers NFC Wild Card 49ers Cardinals Commanders 49ers NFC Champion Rams Rams Buccaneers Rams AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills AFC North Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals AFC South Titans Titans Colts Titans AFC West Chargers Chiefs Chargers Chiefs AFC Wild Card Dolphins Raiders Chiefs Broncos AFC Wild Card Chiefs Chargers Bengals Chargers AFC Wild Card Bengals Dolphins Broncos Ravens AFC Champion Bills Bills Chargers Bills Super Bowl Champ Bills Rams Buccaneers Bills 1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Falcons Seahawks Falcons Bears Comeback POY Jameis Winston JK Dobbins Chase Young Jameis Winston Coach of the Year Sean McDermott Sean McDermott Brandon Staley Kevin O'Connell Offensive ROY Chris Olave George Pickens Breece Hall Breece Hall Defensive ROY Sauce Gardner Travon Walker Aidan Hutchison Ahmad Gardner Offensive POY Jonathan Taylor Josh Allen, QB Justin Jefferson Joe Burrow Defensive POY Micah Parsons Jalen Ramsey Myles Garrett Myles Garrett MVP Josh Allen, QB Matt Stafford Justin Herbert Joe Burrow Commanders Record 6-11 8-9 10-7 10-7 Commanders Playoff Finish NA NA 1-1 1-1

Writers 9-12 ﻿Category Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler Andrew York Jamual Forrest ﻿Category Bryan Stabbe Mark Tyler Andrew York Jamual Forrest NFC East Eagles Commanders Eagles Eagles NFC North Packers Vikings Packers Vikings NFC South Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers NFC West Rams Rams Rams 49ers NFC Wild Card Saints Eagles 49ers Rams NFC Wild Card Vikings Packers Cowboys Commanders NFC Wild Card 49ers Cardinals Vikings Saints NFC Champion Buccaneers Rams Buccaneers Buccaneers AFC East Bills Bills Bills Bills AFC North Ravens Bengals Ravens Bengals AFC South Titans Titans Colts Titans AFC West Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers AFC Wild Card Bengals Raiders Bengals Chiefs AFC Wild Card Chargers Ravens Chiefs Raiders AFC Wild Card Colts Dolphins Broncos Dolphins AFC Champion Ravens Bills Bills Chargers Super Bowl Champ Buccaneers Bills Bills Chargers 1st Pick in the Draft (Team) Texans Falcons Falcons Seahawks Comeback POY Christian McCaffrey Chase Young Derrick Henry Jameis Winston Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel Sean McDermott Brandon Staley Brandon Staley Offensive ROY Chris Olave Breecce Hall Chris Olave Drake London Defensive ROY Kyle Hamilton Lewis Cine Aidan Hutchinson Quay Walker Offensive POY Lamar Jackson Justin Herbert Jonathan Taylor Dalvin Cook Defensive POY Aaron Donald Micah Parsons Myles Garrett Joey Bosa MVP Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Josh Allen, QB Justin Herbert Commanders Record 7-10 11-6 7-10 10-7 Commanders Playoff Finish NA 1-1 NA 0-1

Commanders and NFC East Predictions

Predictions for Washington’s performance continue to yo-yo dramatically from year to year. In 2020, none of the experts predicted Washington to win the East. In 2021, all of them did. This year, only two, Ken and Mark, predict that the Commanders will win the NFC East. Everyone else, except for Aaron (Cowboys), expects the Eagles to take the division.

In terms of the Commanders’ record, Mark is the most optimistic, at 11-6, with Aaron, Ken, and Jamual just behind at 10-7. Several writers, however, predict Washington will win at least one playoff game this year. Least optimistic? Tom, who has the Commanders finishing with a 5-12 record.

A majority of the writers (7) do not expect Washington to make the playoffs this year.

In the individual superlative categories, Chase Young was the only Commander who received votes: two for Comeback Player of the Year (Mark and Aaron).

Super Bowl Picks

There was a remarkable consistency in the predictions for conference champions this year. In the NFC, the Buccaneers (6), Rams (5), and Eagles (1) were the only teams chosen. In the AFC, the agreement was even stronger: Bills (9), Chargers (2), and Ravens (1).

The Super Bowl predictions were less scattered this year than last year as well. The top prediction for Super Bowl winner were the Bills (8), followed by the Buccaneers (2), Rams (1), and Chargers (1).

Other Prediction Trends

This year, there was only 1 category where there was unanimous agreement: AFC East winner (Bills). As a point of comparison, last year there were 4 such categories.

For the second year in a row, Brandon Staley (4) of the Chargers received the most votes for Coach of the Year. Chris Olave (3), the Saints WR that Washington passed over in the draft, narrowly led the Offensive Rookie of the Year category, while Aidan Hutchinson (4) had slightly more support in the Defensive Rookie of the Year slot. On the strength of a monstrous rookie campaign, Micah Parsons (3) matched Myles Garrett (3) in votes for Defensive Player of the Year, while Jonathan Taylor (3) was the most popular choice for Offensive Player of the Year. There was strong agreement that Buffalo’s Josh Allen (8) will be selected as the league MVP this year.

Six of us predicted that the Vikings and six more predicted that the 49ers would make the playoffs as a Wild Card in the NFC. On the AFC side, six of us predicted that the Broncos and six more of us predicted that the Bengals would make the playoffs as a Wild Card in the AFC.

The Falcons (4) narrowly edged out the Bears (3) as the prediction for the worst team in the NFL in 2022.

So there you have it; we’ve made all of our best guesses for the forthcoming NFL season. Now we get to enjoy the fruits of our labors and finally get to sit back and watch some football, and hopefully see the Commanders play well enough to make us proud.

After the confetti drops at Super Bowl LVII, I’ll be back to do a full accounting, at which time you can either mock us for our fortune-telling failures or erect virtual statues to praise and worship our infinite wisdom and foresight.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of our picks and share your predictions for the season in the comments section. Happy season kickoff day and HTTC!

